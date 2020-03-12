Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Chopper called as boat flips in stormy waters

by Elise Williams
12th Mar 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT has been flipped in rough waters off the Sunshine Coast, as emergency services scrambled to determine how many people were on board.

Thankfully, the trio were winched safely from the water by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

All people on board have now been accounted for

Police received a call for help just before midday today, with reports a boat in waters near Inskip had overturned in choppy seas.

Initial reports indicate three people - all wearing life jackets - drifted from the boat before making it to shore.

It's currently unclear how they got from the water to safety, however paramedics made contact with the trio just before 1.30pm, and are now treating them for minor injuries at a nearby campground.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, emergency crews are currently unclear if there were any other people on the vessel at the time it flipped.

Emergency services have not ruled out the possibility there may be other people who require assistance from the incident.

More Stories

Show More
boat capsize editors picks rescue chopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cane farmers slam DES over reef regulations

        premium_icon Cane farmers slam DES over reef regulations

        News A war of words has erupted between Queensland farmers and representatives of the State Government over reef regulations

        BOM releases expected path of potential cyclone

        premium_icon BOM releases expected path of potential cyclone

        Weather Tropical low level system is about 165km north northwest of Cooktown

        Win more than $50k at annual autumn race day

        Win more than $50k at annual autumn race day

        News Explore the Central Highlands town and see all it has to offer.

        Wage-cutting stripping millions from mining regions

        premium_icon Wage-cutting stripping millions from mining regions

        Business Bombshell report to be launched in Mackay today