Chopper called as three injured in serious beach rollover

Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon/ File

Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon/ File

Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover on a popular Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach at 9.35am Sunday.

A rescue helicopter is already on scene with a second helicopter on its way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a paramedic and doctor were winched from a helicopter down to the scene.

"Three patients are being assessed," she said.

"One with hip and facial injuries, one with suspected spinal injuries and one with a hand injury."

MORE TO COME.