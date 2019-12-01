Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was taked to a quad bike rollover off Emu Park Road on Saturday afternoon.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was taked to a quad bike rollover off Emu Park Road on Saturday afternoon.
News

Chopper called for man injured after quad bike rollover

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Dec 2019 8:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has rolled a quad bike in a rural location prompting the dispatch of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

Paramedics were called at 4.15pm to Thompsons Point and Balnagowan Rd, Thompsons Point to reports of a 35 year-old male who couldn't mobilise.

It was later reported he may have a fractured hip.

The chopper left base at 4.45pm.

The man was stabnilised on scene by the onboard flight medical crew before being transported to Rockhampton in a stable condition for further treatment.

nankin qas quad bike quad bike rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 10 Christmas events to enjoy across the region

        More than 10 Christmas events to enjoy across the region

        News From a white Christmas gala to community carols, there will be plenty for everyone.

        More than $25 million to improve Central Highlands roads

        premium_icon More than $25 million to improve Central Highlands roads

        News Federal Government commits funding to Central Highlands roads and infrastructure.

        A helping hand for the community this Christmas season

        A helping hand for the community this Christmas season

        News An annual appeal has launched in the Central Highlands with hopes of creating a...

        Sydneysider checks out CQLX

        premium_icon Sydneysider checks out CQLX

        News Could the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange saleyards prove the region’s up and...