Chopper called to airlift Gladstone region man to hospital

Rodney Stevens
Rodney Stevens
11th Apr 2021 6:04 PM
Residents and motorists south of Gladstone on Sunday afternoon may have wondered what the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was doing landing in the region.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Roe Street, Miriam Vale at 1.29pm to respond to a man having a medical episode.

“Paramedics transported the patient by ambulance to the rugby league grounds where the man was loaded into the RACQ Helicopter for transport to hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter issued a statement about the incident.

“This afternoon at 2.22pm, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Miriam Vale to attend a 60-year-old male patient who was suffering chest pains,” the statement said.

“The patient was treated by QAS on site.

“Our on-board flight doctor and critical care paramedic assessed and stabilised the patient, before air transporting him to the Sunshine Coast Hospital where he will receive further treatment.”

