Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.
Breaking

Chopper deployed after children injured in explosion

by SAM FLANAGAN
1st Jul 2020 6:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multiple children have been injured after an explosion in North Queensland, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were currently on scene at a location about 150km south of Hughenden after reports of an explosion.

It's believed a 12-year-old has abdomen injuries from shrapnel while a 15-year-old has suffered head injuries as a result of the explosion.

The source of the explosion is not known at this stage.

A helicopter from Townsville with a doctor on-board is believed to have been sent to assist with the two patients in a serious condition.

Originally published as Chopper deployed after multiple children injured in explosion

explosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Council budget includes rates increase

        premium_icon REVEALED: Council budget includes rates increase

        News Central Highlands Regional Council has announced its 2020-2021 budget.

        Mining giant offers $5000 in community grants

        premium_icon Mining giant offers $5000 in community grants

        Community Moranbah and surrounds, here’s how you can apply

        Council’s $1.39 million development wishlist

        premium_icon Council’s $1.39 million development wishlist

        Council News Isaac Regional Council is fighting for funding for nine projects. Will your...

        Jobs on offer as driverless trucks expand to second mine

        premium_icon Jobs on offer as driverless trucks expand to second mine

        Business The full rollout of 34 trucks will be completed by late 2021.