Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Chopper finds man after late night search and rescue

Ashley Pillhofer
21st Nov 2019 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ CQ Rescue was deployed on a late-night mission to recover a boat after an EPIRB was activated last night.

A spokeswoman for the helicopter rescue service said a crew responded after 8pm to locate a sailing boat near Cape Gloucester, 165.2km north west of Mackay.

She said the boat was wedged against rocks at George Point.

A team from Volunteer Marine Rescue aided in the recovery and picked up the sailor, who was found uninjured.

The rescue crew returned to Airlie Beach and then base in Mackay.

cape gloucester epirb racq cq resuce
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Upgrades close busy Emerald road, detours in place

        premium_icon Upgrades close busy Emerald road, detours in place

        News These works will improve accessibility of the pathways and reduce the pooling of rain water in the area.

        Unique workout helps mum through dark time

        premium_icon Unique workout helps mum through dark time

        News A Central Queensland mum has created a class to empower women of all sizes and...

        PM, Premier sign up for massive cash splash

        premium_icon PM, Premier sign up for massive cash splash

        News $2b state-federal deal to fast-track Queensland construction

        Hands-on experience for state football players

        premium_icon Hands-on experience for state football players

        News Reds rugby union players get their hands dirty on a dry and dusty Emerald farm