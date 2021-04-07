Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A holiday-maker is on his way to hospital in a helicopter after a wakeboarding adventure went wrong this afternoon.
A holiday-maker is on his way to hospital in a helicopter after a wakeboarding adventure went wrong this afternoon.
News

Chopper rescues holiday-maker after beach disaster

by Judith Kerr
7th Apr 2021 5:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Straddie holiday-maker is on his way to hospital in a helicopter after a wakeboarding adventure went wrong this afternoon.

Paramedics and ambulance officers attended the man in his twenties on Flinders Beach on North Stradbroke Island after he received lower leg injuries from what has been reported as a wakeboard incident.

The Rescue 500 helicopter landed at Amity Beach to collect the man from the island just after 5pm and take him to hospital in Brisbane.

Onlookers said they feared for the man's life as he hit the sand hard and remained lying on the beach until paramedics arrived.

However, paramedics said the man's injuries were not critical.

No more details are available.

 

Originally published as Chopper rescues holiday-maker after Straddie beach disaster

rescue wakeboarding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Three people escape rollover uninjured

        Premium Content UPDATE: Three people escape rollover uninjured

        Breaking The single-vehicle rollover occurred just south of the Peak Downs Highway.

        Injured miner reveals horrific details of Grosvenor blast

        Premium Content Injured miner reveals horrific details of Grosvenor blast

        News The worker has given a statement to the board of inquiry

        Police find wad of cash, drug pipe in hidden compartment

        Premium Content Police find wad of cash, drug pipe in hidden compartment

        Crime Central Queensland police located the large sum of cash with other items inside the...

        Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Premium Content Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk with latest on COVID cases and vaccine