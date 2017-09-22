CHRC 2017 by-election: John Hallam

UNDERSTANDING relevant issues for farmers as well as small businesses, the commercial sector and mining and resources sector is important to council nominee and Capella businessman, John Hallam.

Mr Hallam, owner and operator of Ampol Capella and the Capella Bottlebrush Motel, said his parents were farmers and he had worked on cattle and grain properties.

"And we still have a grazing property, so I can look at issues from a farming and small business point of view. Farmers are also small businesses too," he said.

"I've had a very broad education, and I believe from that, I can take a very positive discussion to the table. No matter who comes to me with a problem, I will do my very best to take it forward.”

Mr Hallam opened the Capella Show this year - he first sponsored the junior show jumpers 23 years ago - and said he has been involved with sporting and community activities including swimming clubs, the church, local fetes, and the kindergarten.

"I just do it because I love being involved and I love supporting the community. I've tried to get involved and help wherever I can, and that's been my role," he said.

Mr Hallam, who moved to Capella in 1977, said he was keen to see progress in the region, and he believed he could provide "a strong, firm voice" for council.

"I think it's essential that when planning we need to look at growth and we need to consider that we're not going to destroy the small business industry for the sake of growth."

If he was elected, he would encourage people to research any issues they wanted to discuss, and he would negotiate with other councillors and aim to "get something done about it", while providing feedback to the community.

"I've never known times to be as tough for small business and households, and we've got to work together as a team."

With nearly 33 years of experience as a business person in the region and, having also been involved in many local committees during the this time, Mr Hallam said he understood the trials of living and working in regional Queensland, including dealing with projects like road building and social issues such as caring for the elderly.

He said he believed there was more that could be achieved in health for the region. "I've been an advocate for getting more doctors into smaller areas, and I believe doctors for the bush are a big priority."

He said he was keen to become involved in issues of employment and creating incentives to encourage people to stay in the area.