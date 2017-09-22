CHRC 2017 by-election: Michael McDonald

Council nominee Michael McDonald said this week he believed council needed the input of someone like himself who could "tell them what it's really like to bring up a family, and struggle, and work".

Mr McDonald, who has lived in Rubyvale for 15 years and works in Emerald, said he was keen to advocate for the people who did not usually get a say in decisions.

He said he was concerned about council wasting money on new facilities, such as the pool at Blackwater.

"And then you've got rates which are higher than on the Gold Coast. They're one of the highest in Queensland."

Mr McDonald said it was crucial that more people were enticed to the area as "there's more people leaving than staying" and he wanted to encourage and stimulate business.

"We need to get work back into the town, and have a word with the people who own the big shopping complexes. We need them to lower their rents and attract more businesses who can afford the rent in the buildings, which would lead to employment for people."

Another field Mr McDonald would address would be creating more play areas for children, or upgrading existing areas and building sunshades.

"I just want to work for the people and be a voice for the people; I know how hard it is."