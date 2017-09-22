CHRC 2017 by-election: Mick Calvert

EMERALD breakfast presenter Mick Calvert has nominated for a position on the Central Highlands Council because he's a passionate advocate for the area and wants to make a difference.

Mr Calvert, who has been raised in Emerald and is now a presenter with classic hits station 4HI AM, said he knows and understands the history of the region, and believes there's a lot of issues that could be addressed.

"I think I can make a difference, and that's why I put my hand up."

As a musician who's played in bands throughout Central Queensland since he was 17, Mr Calvert said knowing the area and being aware of the region that council encompassed was crucial to joining local government.

"I've also been in business here in Emerald and Blackwater, running music shops during the early Eighties. I then went into radio and travelled around Queensland with radio stations."

Mr Calvert said he had also travelled with his band, The Relics, for over two years from Darwin to Melbourne.

"I think we've got a lot of issues, and I've made one promise, and that's to do my best.

"I am passionate about the condition of sporting facilities across the Highlands which I think need some maintenance."

He said that sporting clubs had struggled to attract and maintain teams as families left the region, and he believed that looking after and upgrading the facilities would provide a positive reason for people to become involved in and contribute to the community.

He said council support would stop sporting facilities from falling into disrepair because the clubs were not able to manage them.