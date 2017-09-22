CHRC 2017 by-election: Victor Cominos

COUNCIL candidate Victor Cominos is determined that if elected to council he would work full-time, dedicate himself to the needs of the people, and put the "human feeling" back into council.

Mr Cominos, who was a councillor between 1979 and 1987, said that since amalgamation "councils have ceased to be human. They don't seem to care about people any more. It's a business."

Mr Cominos said he would reduce his business commitments to be a full-time councillor, and would establish an electoral office where he could be contacted by constituents.

"I am available and I'll continue to be available. I do have experience and I know how the system works, and I believe in providing personal representation.

"I would be able to be contacted by constituents in the electoral office, like a subsidiary office of council. I believe that it would be in the best interests of the constituents, and I could be available at all times.

"My whole life is my community; what I do is the community; my allegiance is very much to this part of the world."

Mr Cominos, whose campaign slogan is 'Put the brakes on rates', said he was concerned about rates and the current situation where many people couldn't pay their rates "which have more than doubled".

Recently, Mr Cominos has been campaigning for an increase in the free time permitted at Emerald Airport to be increased to two hours, from 30 minutes.

He has been involved with the Emerald Chamber of Commerce for more than 50 years and was the secretary of the Emerald Apex Club for 22 years from when he was 18. He also became the secretary of the Emerald Rugby League Football Club in 1970 and later served as the club's vice-president for six years. He served a term in the position of secretary and later as president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Central Queensland.

Mr Cominos has campaigned for the introduction of better postal services, improved rail and air services and the establishment of commercial radio and television broadcasts.

"Sadly, it appears that since the amalgamation that created the Central Highlands Regional Council, there is a distance between the elected councillors and the people they are supposed to represent. I will do whatever I can to reverse this problem."

Mr Cominos said he believed council expenditure should be determined based on available funds and not "a wish list".