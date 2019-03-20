Gunman ‘cut off’ from media reports

Brenton Tarrant is lad into the dock for his court appearance.

Brenton Tarrant is lad into the dock for his court appearance.

ACCUSED Australian gunman Brenton Tarrant is being denied access to newspapers, television and radio while being held in confinement.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that the NSW-born alleged killer has been moved from Christchurch to the country's only maximum security prison in Auckland.

The 28-year-old is believed to be under 24-hour surveillance and no visitors have been approved to see him.

The prison has been described as holding the most "complex, volatile and dangerous" men.

It is not known whether he will be flown back to Christchurch for his next court appearance next month or appear via audio visual link.

The news came as social media companies were slammed in New Zealand's parliament for being "all profit no responsibility" as horrific footage of alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant's shooting rampage continues to be posted.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also told parliament she would never utter the alleged Australian gunman's name in public because he did not deserve the notoriety.

In her address, which received applause from both sides of the House, Ms Ardern said what role social played in the massacre of 50 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques last Friday would be looked at.

She said language and division of hate had existed for decades but the tools to carry them were new.

"We cannot simply sit back and accept these platforms just exist and that what is said on them is not the responsibility of the place where they are published," she said.

Outside parliament she said she had already spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May about Facebook in particular as the issue of its continued publishing of the rampage footage was a global problem not a Kiwi one.

"We agreed that globally efforts need to be made … we really need a global alliance to deal with some of these issues," she said.

She said she had also spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the problem and made clear to Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg it was "unacceptable" footage continued to exist today.

"It's our view that it cannot, should not be distributed, available, able to be viewed, it is horrendous and while they have given us those assurances, ultimately responsibility sits with them," she said.

Australia's three largest telcos began blocking customers from more than 40 websites suspected of hosting distressing footage from the terrorist attack.

Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone banned users accessing the websites despite the lack of a court order, with Vodafone revealing the decision came after "industry discussions".

It's understood the ban extends to 45 websites in total, including 8chan - the site where alleged Christchurch mosque shooter uploaded his "manifesto" - and others including 4chan, Best Gore, Death Addict, Kiwi Farms, Lulz, and Zero Hedge.

The effort has been co-ordinated by industry group Communications Alliance, even though it has warned against laws forcing internet service providers to block websites in the past, in case they "hamper legitimate activities and disadvantage consumers".

The internet service providers did not clarify how long the temporary block would remain in place.

It came as it was revealed the American operator of a message board website has refused New Zealand police requests for data related to its posting of Tarrant's alleged 73-page manifesto to kill.

In an obscenity-laden abusive post, Kiwi Farms founder Joshua Moon said New Zealand was a "small irrelevant island nation" and a "sh*thole country" and he would not help authorities.

"Tell your superiors they're going to make the entire country and its government look like clowns by trying to censor the internet," he told the police officer who made the request for help.

While Facebook has so far removed more than 1.5 million videos from their platform, others such as Kiwi Farms have not.

Meanwhile, Ms Ardern said she would never speak the name of the 28-year-old alleged gunman Tarrant.

"He sought many things from his act of terror, but one was notoriety and that is why you will never hear me mention his name," she said.

"He is a terrorist, he is a criminal, he is an extremist but he will when I speak be nameless. To others I implore you speak the names of those who are lost rather than the name of the man who took them. He may have sought notoriety but we in New Zealand will give him nothing, not even his name."

COLBERT CANCELS NZ TRIP

US TV host Stephen Colbert has cancelled an unexpected Late Show visit to New Zealand in the wake of a terrorist attack that killed 50 people.

Colbert said it was not the time to distract from the gravity of the events that unfolded last Friday.

"I just love that country," Colbert said.

"If you've never been, go. The people there are unbelievably kind and welcoming. Obviously, we're not going to go down now but we hope to go down in the future and again, we want to say to everyone down there how sad and heartbroken we are for what that country is going through.

"For one of the hallmarks of New Zealand and one of the things I have always thought of, is it's this wonderful, isolated country so far away from the problems we take for granted here north of the equator.

"And now this very particular brand of evil has infected that country like a ghost, something you wouldn't imagine.

"Truly, an evil creature has arrived on that island. I pray with all my heart that they take action down there and have the courage to take action that we seem to lack up here in the United States. Good luck to them and blessings and peace to the Muslim community there and everywhere in the world."

Colbert's plan took shape after Jacinda Ardern appeared on the show last September, inviting the star to visit New Zealand.

AUTOPSIES COMPLETED

Autopsies have been completed on all 50 victims of the Christchurch terror attacks, reports the New Zealand Herald.

In a statement, police said 12 victims had been officially identified and six of those have now been released to their families.

"Police are acutely aware of frustrations by families associated with the length of time required for the identification process following Friday's terror attack," the police statement said.

"While identification may seem straightforward the reality is much more complex, particularly in a situation like this.

"Our absolute priority is to get this right and ensure that no mistakes are made.

"We are doing all we can to undertake this work as quickly as possible and return the victims to their loved ones."

Families of the dead have been left frustrated as they wait for their loved ones' bodies to be returned to them.

Islamic religious law usually calls for the body to be washed and shrouded before being buried within 24 hours of death.

ISIS LEADER CALLS FOR REVENGE

A senior member of ISIS has called for revenge after in the wake of the Christchurch attack.

The terrorist organisation's spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir has reportedly issued an appeal in a 44-minute audio recording.

The New York Times reported that al-Muhajir broke six months of silence to call for retaliation.

"The scenes of the massacres in the two mosques should wake up those who were fooled, and should incite the supporters of the caliphate to avenge their religion," he said.

Al-Muhajir compared the massacre to the ongoing battle in Baghuz, ISIS' only remaining piece of territory in Syria.

"Here is Baghuz in Syria, where Muslims are burned to death and are bombed by all known and unknown weapons of mass destruction," he said.

But The New York Times reported that officials believe those killed in Baghuz are mostly Islamic State fighters or their wives and children.