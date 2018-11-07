Christian Wilkins ‘verbally abused’ at races

CHRISTIAN Wilkins says he was verbally abused and called a "f***ing fag" at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

Posting about the incident on his Instagram story, the son of Today personality Richard Wilkins said a man approached him in The Birdcage at Flemington Racecourse.

Sharing a photo of the man allegedly behind the abuse, Christian wrote: "Not one to usually call people out but … this man called me a 'f***ing fag' who should 'go the f**k back home' now three times."

Christian has made a name for himself on the red carpet and Instagram thanks to his unique sense of style.

Earlier this year he revealed to news.com.au podcast Balls Deep that he had struggled with self esteem issues in his teens.

Christian Wilkins is the son of Today personality Richard Wilkins. Picture: Christian Gilles

"There was a phase when I didn't like the fact that I was gay. It was very hard for me to articulate (problems) because I didn't really understand them completely," Christian said.

"I think I am very confident but I think that confidence comes from having low self-esteem. I have come to a point now where I do really like myself … but when I was younger … I was a weird, arty gay kid that didn't really fit in."