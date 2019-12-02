Menu
COMMUNITY FUN: Rev Tanzil and Noah Cookson at the 2018 Moranbah Carols by Candlelight.
News

Christmas carols highlight the town’s talent

Kristen Booth
2nd Dec 2019 8:48 AM

AS CHRISTMAS cheer spreads across the region, Moranbah is gearing up for one of the biggest nights on its social calendar.

It started with a single piano and a handful of carolers and now the Moranbah Carols by Candlelight have taken over the entire Ted Rolfe Oval.

Creative director Talia Cookson said it was great to have the ability to offer a quality, free event that the entire community could enjoy.

“The purpose is to bless the town with a free event that is of the highest quality we can fit within our budget,” she said.

“It enables collaboration of the different arts groups, schools and businesses in town and it spreads a message of hope.”

Mrs Cookson said it provided an opportunity for performers of all ages to show off their special talents to a big, encouraging crowd.

The show will feature live performances from local dancers, school choirs, Mezzanine and the Oasis Life band and more.

On Friday, December 6, the oval will be packed with a petting zoo, jumping castle and face painting before the main performances.

A range of food vendors will also be set up offering Indian, barbecue, Smokin’ and Grillin’, fairy floss and shaved ice.

Don’t forget to snap a photo with Santa from 5-7pm, followed by the grand display of fireworks to end the night at 8.30pm.

“You will be pleasantly surprised at the calibre of talent in our little town of Moranbah,” Mrs Cookson said.

“From the band and singers to the epic production set up to the food vendors.

“This is a team effort that proves we are better together.”

The annual concert has also attracted inter-town crowds, with a bus load of people travelling from Glenden to see this year’s show.

Pre-show activities start from 5pm, with the main concert from 6.30pm. Bring your own picnic blanket and chairs.

