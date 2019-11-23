Menu
Christmas comes early for LEGO fans

by Brianna Morris-Grant
23rd Nov 2019 3:32 PM
TENS of thousands worth of LEGO is enough to make any kid's Christmas.

Dreamworld's LEGO Certified Store has partnered with Bris Bricks Inc to provide gifts for ten Australian charities, helping thousands in need around the country.

Today seven of the charities, among them Hummingbird House, Rural Aid, Givit and Child Hood Cancer Support, arrived to pick up their special deliveries.

Several groups arrived to pick up the items in person. Photo: Supplied
The rest will have them hand delivered to their door.

LEGO Store manager Scott Burgess said it was a way for staff to spread joy outside theme park grounds.

"Leading up to what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, this is one way we can instil happiness and share the joy of Christmas with people," he said.

"To bring a smile to anyone who is facing it tough, whether it be those affected by cancer, domestic violence, drought of the harrowing fires, it's one way we can show our support and stand together, united as a community."

Plenty of gifts to go around! Photo: Supplied
Bris Bricks Vice President Peter Bilton said it was important for them to provide every child with a passion for creativity.

"Using funds raised at our expos and other fundraising programs, our members are proud to provide LEGO to the next generation of builders," he said.

"It all starts with that first set."

