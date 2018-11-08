Menu
Login
HO HO HO: Make sure you catch Santa tomorrow night at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Christmas Fete.
HO HO HO: Make sure you catch Santa tomorrow night at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Christmas Fete. Tanya Easterby
News

Christmas fun hits Springsure

Aden_Stokes
by
8th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

IT'S the season to be jolly, so bring some of that good old Christmas spirit along to the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Christmas Fete tomorrow night.

Chairperson of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish Pastoral Council Maria Hoare said the annual event marks the lead-in to Christmas with a variety of stalls and the chance to win a delicious ham.

"Other prizes can also be won in the multi-draw raffle, cent sale, including a Christmas stocking and Christmas cake,” she said.

"There is also an opportunity to stock up on some sweets, cakes and delicious plum puddings all ready for Christmas dinner, as well as support the plants and produce stall or purchase some hand-crafted Christmas gifts and crafts.

"A bar will be operating as well as a barbecue, nachos and delectable Indian curry specially created for us by Fr Raj!

"The children are well-catered for with the chocolate drop, a visit from Santa and the jumping castle and big slide.

"Entertainment will be provided by a ballroom dancing display and baton twirlers before the sensational Heather Bertoli and her band round out the night.”

Ms Hoare said the event not only gets us in the Christmas spirit, but it also presents the opportunity to catch up with friends and socialise.

"These are the events that draw small communities together, they're vital,” she said.

The Christmas Fete will be held at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School Big Shed, Springsure, from 6pm tomorrow night.

Entry is free.

christmas fete community events our lady of the sacred heart springsure
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Finding new meaning

    Finding new meaning

    News Calamity sparks desire to inspire others.

    Celebrate the Nogoa

    Celebrate the Nogoa

    News Five things to do around the Central Highlands this weekend.

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    News Boots will celebrate his 20th birthday next year.

    Regional towns now suffer

    Regional towns now suffer

    News Australia Post outlets have been forced to pick up the pieces.

    Local Partners