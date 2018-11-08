Christmas fun hits Springsure

HO HO HO: Make sure you catch Santa tomorrow night at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Christmas Fete.

HO HO HO: Make sure you catch Santa tomorrow night at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Christmas Fete. Tanya Easterby

IT'S the season to be jolly, so bring some of that good old Christmas spirit along to the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Christmas Fete tomorrow night.

Chairperson of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish Pastoral Council Maria Hoare said the annual event marks the lead-in to Christmas with a variety of stalls and the chance to win a delicious ham.

"Other prizes can also be won in the multi-draw raffle, cent sale, including a Christmas stocking and Christmas cake,” she said.

"There is also an opportunity to stock up on some sweets, cakes and delicious plum puddings all ready for Christmas dinner, as well as support the plants and produce stall or purchase some hand-crafted Christmas gifts and crafts.

"A bar will be operating as well as a barbecue, nachos and delectable Indian curry specially created for us by Fr Raj!

"The children are well-catered for with the chocolate drop, a visit from Santa and the jumping castle and big slide.

"Entertainment will be provided by a ballroom dancing display and baton twirlers before the sensational Heather Bertoli and her band round out the night.”

Ms Hoare said the event not only gets us in the Christmas spirit, but it also presents the opportunity to catch up with friends and socialise.

"These are the events that draw small communities together, they're vital,” she said.

The Christmas Fete will be held at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School Big Shed, Springsure, from 6pm tomorrow night.

Entry is free.