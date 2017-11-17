Christmas gifts for lucky winner

'TIS the season of giving, and in keeping with Christmas traditions, Emerald IGA has partnered with CQ News to provide grocery vouchers to the three winners of the 2017 Santa's Little Helper campaign.

Christmas can be one of the hardest times of the year for some families, with the cost of presents, travel, decorations, and especially food for the holidays.

The competition is being held this month, giving families around the region a chance to have a bigger and better Christmas season this year.

Emerald IGA manager Julie Edwards said the team at IGA was looking forward to providing a helping hand to three lucky winners.

"Supporting the community is at the very heart of IGA Emerald's philosophy,” she said.

"That's why we jumped at the chance to support the CQ News with the Santa's Little Helper campaign again this year.

"It's a great way to give back and what's better for a prize than $300 worth of groceries to help out this Christmas.

"We are excited to be part of this years' promotion and encourage shoppers to enter in store.”

CQ News general manager Karin-ane King said the competition was easy to enter, with an entry form in every upcoming CQ newspaper.

"It is with great please that the CQ News in partnership with IGA Emerald present this year's reader competition,” she said.

"The competition kicks off this week with the entry form in today's paper.

"It's really easy to enter with readers only needing to fill out the entry and get it back to IGA or the CQ News by Friday, December 15.

"There are three prizes of $300 voucher to be won with a total prize pool of $900.

"So keep reading the CQ News for your chance to win.”

Readers from across the region are welcome to enter the Christmas celebration, with a range of entry options available.

Entrants are required to return all entry forms to the ballot box in store at IGA or CQ News, or by post, with details on entry forms.

Be sure to visit IGA and grab a copy of each week's paper in order to have the best chance of winning this season.