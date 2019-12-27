Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have launched an investigation after a dog was shot multiple times.
Police have launched an investigation after a dog was shot multiple times.
Crime

CHRISTMAS HORROR: Callous shooter blasts dog with gun

Ellen Ransley
26th Dec 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 27th Dec 2019 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICIOUS shooting of a dog on Christmas Eve has sparked a police investigation in Roma.

A dog is recovering after suffering multiple bullet wounds to the body, after it was shot by an unknown person on Christmas Eve.

The six-year-old male Mastiff x Great Dane escaped from his house before someone fired what's believed to be a .22 calibre at the animal.

Investigations are ongoing and police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 333, Policelink on 13 14 43, or Roma Police on 4622 9333.

animal cruelty dogs roma roma crime roma police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Putting people first is top priority

        Putting people first is top priority

        News A Q&A to get to know people in the community

        Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        premium_icon Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        Business The resources sector has faced both tragedy and triumph in 2019

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        premium_icon Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        News Central Queensland police have been out in full force leading up to Christmas, with...