Christmas in July something to look forward to

The QCWA Blackwater Christmas in July markets will be an event the community can look forward to.

FORGET the worries of coronavirus and get in the festive spirit for a much-needed social day out.

Blackwater Queensland Country Women’s Association (QCWA) is hosting the Christmas in July markets to create some form of normalcy for locals.

“People are looking for something to do at this point in time, a bit of normality, even if it is just a market,” QCWA member Donna Hodgson said.

Mrs Hodgson said the themed market day was a chance for people to get their Christmas shopping started with a range of different stall holders booked in from across the region.

Browse a range of products including earrings, handmade bags, headwear, plants, tie die creations, ceramic ornaments, jams, honey, fruit and vegetables and more.

Mrs Hodgson said it also gave small business owners the chance to sell their products and reboot their business after what will be close to four months without markets in the Central Highlands.

“Get out there, get your Christmas shopping done early, have some fun and enjoy the day,” she said.

“The invite is out to everyone, far and wide, who wants a day out.

“Come on in to Blackwater and join in the festivity.”

The event will be family friendly to get the whole family out of the house.

Grab a cup of coffee from the coffee cart, a bite to eat at one of the many food vendors and browse the stalls.

Enjoy the barnyard animals, and “we might even have a jumping castle”.

All social distancing requirements will be maintained, and hand sanitiser will be available for use.

“If anything does change and it needs to be cancelled, it will be cancelled,” Mrs Hodgson said.

“I’m pretty sure everyone today understands all that and our main priority is making sure everyone is safe.”

Gatherings of 100 will be allowed from July 10, and the QCWA will regulate who comes and goes to ensure the limit is maintained.

The Christmas in July markets will be held on July 19 at the QCWA Hall in Blackwater.

Vendors wishing to have a stall should contact Donna on 0448 986 511.