Christmas light competition is back on this year

BRIGHT IDEA: Central Highlands Regional Council is holding the Light Up Your Town competition again this year.

BRIGHT IDEA: Central Highlands Regional Council is holding the Light Up Your Town competition again this year.

THE council elves have been hard at work decking the region’s streets with lights and decorations, now it’s your turn.

Central Highlands Regional Council, CQ News and 4Hi Radio have partnered to bring the much-loved Light Up Your Town competition back for 2019.

The annual competition encourages residents and businesses to adorn their premises with Christmas lights and decorations in a bid to claim bragging rights – and prizes.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said the competition was a wonderful way for everyone to spread some festive cheer.

“Driving around town to see the displays has become a special part of the festive season for many families and we are very proud to be a part of that,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small your display is, it’s all about getting involved in the holiday spirit.”

Mr Hayes said the lead-up to Christmas was also a great time for residents to shop locally and support our region’s business community.

“There are plenty of fantastic shops right here in our backyard for all your presents,” he said.

“Let’s help make everyone’s Christmas great this year by choosing local.”

To enter, complete the online entry form on the council’s website or download the print form and return it to your nearest council office.

Prizes for the best residential displays will be awarded in each of the Central Highlands’ 13 communities.

In addition, overall winners will be announced for the Best Business/Community Organisation Display and the Emerald-based Beryl Callaghan Spirit of Christmas Award.

Mr Hayes reminded residents to be safety conscious when setting up and pulling down lights and to ensure all electrical equipment was in good working order.

Entries close at 5pm on Monday, December 9, with judging taking place between December 10–12.

Winners will be announced on Friday, December 13.

For more information on categories and the conditions of entry visit the council’s website.