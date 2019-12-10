CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50 homes to see

Central Highlands Regional Council is holding the Light Up Your Town competition in 2019.

Central Highlands Regional Council is holding the Light Up Your Town competition in 2019.

HOUSES across the Central Highlands have lit up this month as residents prepare for the Christmas season.

Central Highlands Regional Council has launched the annual Light Up Your Town Christmas light competition, with about 50 entrants across the region.

Here’s the list of addresses that were entered for this year’s competition.

Arcadia Valley:

1250 Mulcahys Rd

Bauhinia:

Tehillah, 25874 Dawson Highway

Blackwater:

71 Wattle St

4 Railway Reserve

23 Birt St

Bluff:

8 Colliery St

Capella:

24 Retro St

32 Bailey St

17 Eddy Dr

44B Conrad St

88 Burns St

14 Bailey St

Duaringa:

23 Edward St

Dingo Historical & Tourism Association, Mackenzie Park

Emerald:

45 Crinum Crescent

22 Dawn Crescent

4 Michelle Place

46 Dawn Crescent

72 Crinum Crescent

18 Martin Place

19 Flemington Rd

14 Brief St

3 Ascot Court

29 Edgewood Dr

3 Caprice Court

24742 Capricorn Highway

2 Shepherd Grove

23 Brokenwood Street

97 Roberts Street

8 Jeppesen Drive

Sandown St (whole street)

105 Ruby St

22 Desgrand St

Rolleston:

25 Warrijo St

52 Meteor St

55 Clematis St

27 Warrijo St

43 Albinia St

Gemfields:

Miners Common Museum, 1605 Rubyvale Rd, Rubyvale

7 Golden Willow Dr, The Willows

Springsure:

11 Zamia St

34 Cairdbeign St

50 Dame St

17 Dame St

55 Falls Creek Rd

289 Cona Creek Rd

12 Dame St

Tieri:

15 Emuapple St

14 Bradman St