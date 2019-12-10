CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50 homes to see
HOUSES across the Central Highlands have lit up this month as residents prepare for the Christmas season.
Central Highlands Regional Council has launched the annual Light Up Your Town Christmas light competition, with about 50 entrants across the region.
Here’s the list of addresses that were entered for this year’s competition.
Arcadia Valley:
1250 Mulcahys Rd
Bauhinia:
Tehillah, 25874 Dawson Highway
Blackwater:
71 Wattle St
4 Railway Reserve
23 Birt St
Bluff:
8 Colliery St
Capella:
24 Retro St
32 Bailey St
17 Eddy Dr
44B Conrad St
88 Burns St
14 Bailey St
Duaringa:
23 Edward St
Dingo Historical & Tourism Association, Mackenzie Park
Emerald:
45 Crinum Crescent
22 Dawn Crescent
4 Michelle Place
46 Dawn Crescent
72 Crinum Crescent
18 Martin Place
19 Flemington Rd
14 Brief St
3 Ascot Court
29 Edgewood Dr
3 Caprice Court
24742 Capricorn Highway
2 Shepherd Grove
23 Brokenwood Street
97 Roberts Street
8 Jeppesen Drive
Sandown St (whole street)
105 Ruby St
22 Desgrand St
Rolleston:
25 Warrijo St
52 Meteor St
55 Clematis St
52 Meteor St
27 Warrijo St
43 Albinia St
Gemfields:
Miners Common Museum, 1605 Rubyvale Rd, Rubyvale
7 Golden Willow Dr, The Willows
Springsure:
11 Zamia St
34 Cairdbeign St
50 Dame St
17 Dame St
55 Falls Creek Rd
289 Cona Creek Rd
12 Dame St
Tieri:
15 Emuapple St
14 Bradman St