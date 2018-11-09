Christmas lights competition returns

WONDERLAND: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with Isaac's Christmas Lights competition details announced.

WONDERLAND: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with Isaac's Christmas Lights competition details announced. KIRRA ALEXANDER

CHRISTMAS is just around the corner and Isaac residents are invited to get into the spirit and light up the community.

Council is encouraging residents to unpack their Christmas cheer, unravel their lights and get busy creating some festive sparkle with their light displays following the announcement of the Isaac region Christmas Lights competition.

Mayor Anne Baker said nominations would open for the annual community Christmas tradition on Monday.

"The Isaac Christmas Lights Competition will be held in Clermont, Dysart, Middlemount and Moranbah,” Cr Baker said.

"Each year many residents and visitors across the region enjoy the experience of visiting local homes and businesses to see the twinkling lights while spending quality time together.

"Many of our wonderful residents and business owners spend a great deal of time and effort creating spectacular light displays that enchant children and adults alike.”

Residents can find all the competition details at www.isaac.qld.gov.au/ christmaslights.

Local community groups and Isaac Regional Council representatives will judge entries across the region starting as early as November 29 at Dysart.