Christmas presents for mums

SPREAD THE LOVE: Emerald Hospital is taking part in the 2018 In the Bag appeal held by Share the Dignity to support women throughout Christmas. Contributed

DURING the Christmas season, children are put in the spotlight, ensuring they are cared for and made to feel special, but the same can't always be said for those women who put the needs of others before their own.

The Emerald community can make life better for women in need this Christmas, by donating to the 'It's in the Bag' campaign.

Organised by Share the Dignity, It's in the Bag came about when they realised that women in crisis would put the needs of others before themselves, whatever the time of year.

To contribute, simply donate a handbag that is no longer used and fill it with essential and luxury items to make a woman feel loved.

Each bag will differ, depending on one's budget and imagination, but all will be appreciated and make a woman feel very special.

The Emerald Hospital has jumped on board with the campaign after the outstanding support they received last year.

Emerald Hospital Workplace health and safety HR adviser Kay Reeks-Stitz said the number of bags they received in 2016 went well beyond their expectations.

"We received over 130 bags last Christmas, which was fantastic,” she said.

"I was overwhelmed. We were hoping for 30, so we were then able to extend the donations down to as far as Woorabinda.

"It's great to give something back to the community, but also to females within the community that are struggling and that are usually missed out at Christmas time.

"Being a mother myself, sometimes you do give more to your children and family, so I just thought it's a fantastic way to give back to struggling women within the community.”

Although they have already received a huge number of bags, Ms Reeks-Stitz said they were still hoping for more to supply the increased need within the community.

"This year is going a little bit slower than last year. I think we've received close to 20 bags, which is great,” she said. "But I've been in contact with the local charities and we are really needing a lot more.”

"It's important in every community, because mothers do a lot - they sort of go unnoticed - they are the ones that miss out on a lot of things and they sacrifice so much for their children, so I just think it's a fantastic campaign to get on board with.”

The campaign closes at 5pm today, however the community is still welcome to organise a bag over the weekend and hand it to the Emerald Hospital reception by 5pm Monday, December 4.

"I think we tend to forget what Christmas is about, and it is about giving,” Ms Reeks-Stitz said.

"The appeal comes at the right time to make someone feel special.

"It's giving from the heart. It's not hard to give a few essential items and a luxury item to someone who does need it.”