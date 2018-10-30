Christmas spirit kicks in

STUDENTS at Emerald State High School are learning the value and significance of generosity, kindness and selflessness in the lead up to the festive season as they coordinate a food drive with goods to be donated to the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre and made into Christmas hampers for those in need.

Teacher and student representatives coordinator, Peter Sanson, said this week the food collected by students and their families would be presented to the Neighbourhood Centre on November 27.

Mr Sanson said the Term 4 food drive was being organised in a bid to help as many people as possible at Christmas, and donations could include non-perishables such as pasta, tinned fruits, and general goods.

"We wanted to help make Christmas a special time for all families,” he said.

"I think it teaches the students great life skills.

"It sets them up to put others first and to understand that when they do that they experience a sense of happiness and wellbeing.”

He said the school focussed on positive behaviour, positive interactions and a positive attitude to learning and the community.

"At Christmas time, it's about helping those who are less fortunate and knowing that a whole community runs better when we help each other out.

"It's a culture we're trying to create here at the school about being inclusive of everyone and for students to endeavour to help everyone as much as they can.”

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre administration officer Fiona Busst said this week the collaborative approach of creating Christmas hampers with schools allowed young people to gain an insight into the challenges and struggles that individuals and families within our community faced, particularly at Christmas time.

Mrs Busst said that community charity work also fostered the development of empathy and compassion in youth.

"And it's also good for those people receiving the hampers to see that they are a part of a community that does care, especially as they can often feel isolated and alone.”