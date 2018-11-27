Christmas tunes are spectacular

WHAT A SHOW: Carols Spectacular is back this Christmas and will have you singing along to all your favourite carols.

WHAT A SHOW: Carols Spectacular is back this Christmas and will have you singing along to all your favourite carols. Contributed

THE Carols Spectacular has Christmas all wrapped up this year.

Calvary Christian Church is hosting the annual event that features well-loved Christmas carols that will have you out of your seat, dancing and singing along.

Campus pastor Chris Yelland said the event was about celebrating the jolly season while also remembering the reason for it all.

"Christmas at Calvary is a time to remember when Jesus was born because to us, that is the true meaning of this time and the best reason to celebrate,” Pastor Chris said.

"The Carol Spectacular is a chance to press pause on the silly season and gather your loved ones together and create some new Christmas memories.

"And that's why we hold this event,” she said.

"We get to sing about the birth of our Saviour in a fun way that is a great time for the whole family.”

The free, family friendly event is suitable for all ages.

It will be held on Friday, December 7, at Calvary Church on Gladstone St.

The Carols Spectacular will start from 6pm, though all guests are encouraged to arrive early.

The carnival rides will kick off from 5pm.

Pastor Chris said it was an event for the entire community to enjoy, with a visit from Santa as well as a food festival afterwards.

"The event always packs the place with no seats left, so I encourage families to come early, enjoy the atmosphere but also save some seats,” Pastor Chris said.

"The show is to the highest standard with our team performing lots of new and old carols.

"There will also be a visit from Santa, a kids' carnival and food festival to follow the show.

"Come join us at the Carol Spectacular to celebrate Christmas together.”

Calvary Christian Church also has a Christmas Day service starting at 9am.