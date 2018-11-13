Christmas with your fur-friends

FAMILY PHOTO: Start a new Christmas tradition with photos to include your pets.

MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY

WHAT better way to capture the 2018 Christmas season than a photo with your fur-friends? CQ Pet Rescue are giving locals the chance to take festive Christmas photos with families and their pets this weekend.

Photo sessions will be held over two afternoons at the Botanic Gardens from 3.30pm-5.30pm on November 17 and 18. Families are encouraged to dress up but are required to bring their own costumes and Christmas decorations.

CQ Pet Rescue volunteer Danielle Fisher said yearly Christmas photos for many families was a tradition.

"Why not start a new tradition with professional Christmas photos that includes your fur kids too?

"Plus, funds raised assist CQPR in re-homing both cats and dogs from an unthinkable future.”

Each session costs $30, and includes a 5x7 print. For $45, families will also receive a Facebook sized image to share online and the full size image digital image.

Photo sessions will run for 10-minutes, and only 26 spots are available. Bookings are essential, with cash payment on the day. For reservations please email Danielle at mollyandme75@gmail.com and provide your name, the number of people and number of animals (eg. one cat, one dog).

For more information check out the CQ Pet Rescue Facebook page.