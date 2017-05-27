CHRL says no to domestic violence

THE Central Highlands Rugby League will say no to domestic violence this weekend, as part of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Round.

The month of May is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention month and the Central Highlands Rugby League will join forces with the Queensland Police Service and Centacare to raise awareness of domestic and family violence within the local community.

Every player and match official will wear a white ribbon around their arm this weekend in support of prevention charity, White Ribbon Australia.

Players and officials will also take the White Ribbon oath, pledging to stand up, speak out and act to stop domestic violence and abuse.

Emerald Police Station Officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane says as part of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention month during May, Emerald Police say, "Break the Silence, Stop the Violence.”

"Emerald Police have been working with local agency Centacare and the Central Highlands Regional Council to raise awareness of domestic and family violence within our local community,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

"It's great to see the Central Highlands Rugby League partnering with us and joining the pledge to say no to domestic violence and I invite everyone to attend one of this weekend's rugby league fixtures and join in our domestic and family violence march later this month.”

In extension to Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Round, the QPS, Centacare and the Central Highlands community will be marching the streets of Emerald on Wednesday May 31 to "break the silence and stop the violence”.

Central Highlands Rugby League President Frank Lambley believes it's important for the rugby league community as a whole to use its large supporter base to spread awareness and join the pledge to say no to domestic and family violence.

"It's great for the League to be able to partner with the Queensland Police Service and Centacare to tackle the nation-wide issue of domestic and family violence,” Lambley said.

"This weekend in Clermont, Dysart, Emerald and Springsure, clubs around the region will spread the awareness of domestic and family violence in our local communities, remember and pay our respects to the victims of domestic and family violence and most importantly, take the pledge as a League to say no to domestic violence.”

The QRL Central Division has also taken a stance, partnering with RizeUp in an effort to help tackle domestic violence. RizeUp is an independent charity that provides practical assistance to families affected by domestic violence.

To find out how you can help either as a volunteer or donating goods and services to RizeUp, please visit facebook.com/RizeUp or www.RizeUp.com.au.

If you, or someone you know, is suffering from domestic or family violence, the following services are available:

Queensland DV Connect - 1800 811 811

Queensland DV Prevention Centre - (07) 5532 9000

National DV Hotline - 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Centacare - 1300 523 985