Claim your share of Gladstone’s $26.34m in lost super

The Gladstone region has $26.34 million in unclaimed or lost superannuation in more than 6,000 accounts according to the Australian Taxation Office.

The Gladstone region has $26.34 million in unclaimed or lost superannuation in more than 6,000 accounts according to the Australian Taxation Office.

A financial windfall is awaiting more than 6000 people in the Gladstone region with the latest figures revealing more than $26 million in lost and unclaimed superannuation is sitting in unused accounts.

Superannuation can become lost if your super fund has not been able to contact you, if the account hasn’t received contributions in the past five years, or your account was transferred from another fund and no new address was found.

Australian Taxation Office (ATO) figures revealed there is more than $26.3 million in lost and unclaimed super sitting in accounts from postcodes 4677, 4678, 4680, 4694 and 4695.

Gladstone postcode 4680 – with almost $24 million sitting in 5283 unused accounts – was

ranked fifth in Queensland’s top 10 postcodes with the most lost and unclaimed super.

More than 2300 residents in the Gladstone region claimed lost and unused superannuation since June 30, 2019, when there was more than $40.2 million in accounts.

ATO data also shows that residents in the Gladstone region were reunited with more than

$13.8 million in lost and unclaimed super in the financial year ending June 2020, with

residents in Gladstone postcode 4680 reclaiming around $12.1 million.

Residents of the Gladstone region can search online, call 13 28 65 or send in a form to see if they have any of the region’s $26.34 million in lost and unclaimed super.

QSuper CEO Michael Pennisi said Gladstone residents could have thousands of dollars

being held by the ATO, and potentially more money sitting with old super funds if they had

changed jobs numerous times.

Mr Pennisi said he was pleased to see that the amount of lost and unclaimed super in Gladstone and across Queensland had reduced significantly over the past year.

“I encourage all Queenslanders to take a moment to make sure they are not missing out on

the money that’s rightfully theirs,” he said.

“Money in multiple super fund accounts means multiple fees and potentially insurance

premiums eating into future income.

“Finding and consolidating your super is a quick and simple process using the ATO online

services through myGov.

“You’ll be able to see all of your super, including money the ATO is holding for you as well as any old super fund accounts you may have forgotten about.”

Statewide, the pool of lost and unclaimed super was reduced by more than $851 million last financial year.

To search online for lost or unused superannuation visit myGov and click on manage my super.

Lost or unused super can also be found by calling the automated super search line on

13 28 65.

Callers must have their tax file number, personal and contact details, previous super fund details and previous employment details ready.

Alternatively, you can download and complete a searching for lost and unclaimed super ATO form, before posting it to the Australian Taxation Office, PO Box 3578, Albury NSW, 2640.

Lost and unclaimed superannuation in the Gladstone region at June 30, 2020. (data ATO)

PostcodeNumber of accounts$ in super

4677 497 $1,178,602

4678 113 $559,933

4680 5283 $23,919,752

4694 28 $106,735

4695 143 $577,413

Other stories

Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

Directors back on airport board after $55.2m writedown

Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off