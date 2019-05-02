Menu
Login
1972 LJ Torana GTR XU-1 sells for big bucks.
1972 LJ Torana GTR XU-1 sells for big bucks.
Motoring

Crazy price paid for classic Aussie Torana muscle car

by Staff writers
2nd May 2019 8:19 AM

A BRIGHT pink Holden Torana that is almost half a century old and was used for racing has sold for more than the price of a brand new Porsche Boxster sports car.

The Strike Me Pink 1972 LJ Torana XU-1 was one of the highlights of the latest Shannons auction in Melbourne on Monday night, where it sold for $183,000, 51 times its original asking price.

Helping attract the big ticket price were claims it was the first XU-1 of its type to be produced at Holden's South Australian production line at Elizabeth, a plant that eventually produced the last Australian-made Holden late in 2017.

When it was produced in 1972, the Bathurst-readied performance flagship of the Torana range had a $3550 list price.

The Torana XU-1 also has an illustrious history in Australian motorsport, helping racing legend Peter Brock win the first of his nine Bathurst 500/1000 victories at Mount Panorama.

The XU-1's smaller body and lighter six-cylinder engine helped it crush the V8-powered Falcon GTHOs in the wet 1972 race at Mount Panorama.

Its tuned 3.3-litre six-cylinder engine made 149kW of power, less than many modern four-cylinders.

Heritage Victorian number plate sells for $535,000.
Heritage Victorian number plate sells for $535,000.

But the price for a piece of Australian motoring history was eclipsed by "59" black and white Victorian heritage number plates that sold for a whopping $535,000.

Another three-digit number plate "822" sold for $175,000, reinforcing the demand for early Australian registration plates, one of which sold in 2017 for $2.45 million.

The diverse auction included 46 cars among its 78 lots, with just nine passed in and one withdrawn.

1982 Toyota Land-Cruiser HJ47 Long Wheelbase 4X4 Cab Chassis Utility
1982 Toyota Land-Cruiser HJ47 Long Wheelbase 4X4 Cab Chassis Utility

Other impressive results included a 1982 Toyota LandCruiser ute that sold for $29,000, a 1962 V8-powered Ford Falcon XK Windowless Panel Van that sold for $50,000 and a modified 1969 Holden HT Monaro that collected $107,000.

There was also a 1971 Citroen DS apparently owned by the lead singer of the Seekers, Judith Durham, that pulled in $40,000.

Among the big prices were some apparent bargains, such as the 1962 Holden EJ Special that sold for $8500.

1962 Ford Falcon XK ‘Windowless’ panel van
1962 Ford Falcon XK ‘Windowless’ panel van

There was also an early 1974 Toyota Celica snapped up for $8000.

For the bargain hunters was a life-size poster of five-time motorcycling champion Mick Doohan that sold for $300 and an old fire department pedal car that went for $850.

More Stories

Show More
cars news editors picks holden torana motoring number plates

Top Stories

    Hospital's major facelift

    Hospital's major facelift

    News The Federal Government has given millions for a major upgrade of a local health hub.

    Flynn gauntlet thrown down

    Flynn gauntlet thrown down

    News Candidate invites MP to debate.

    Sunflower success

    Sunflower success

    News Festival was full of highlights.

    Dawn service draws crowd

    Dawn service draws crowd

    News Emerald pays their respects.