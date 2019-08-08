Classroom skills a recipe for success

EXCEPTIONAL EDUCATOR: Marist College's Thane Williams, pictured here with Annie Schmidt, is Central Queensland's VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year .

A PASSION for hospitality and dedication to excellence has earned Marist College teacher Thane Williams the award for Central Queensland VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year.

With 26 years of industry experience, a host of industry qualifications and a reputation as an exceptional instructor, Mr Williams' drive and enthusiasm has made the hospitality department at Marist College flourish to the point where there is a waiting list for entry to the subject in some year levels.

Marist College principal Mark Green said the whole school community was very excited about Mr Williams' achievement.

"Mr Williams' passion for hospitality, his vision and dedication are truly outstanding. He embraces every opportunity to encourage students to develop their skills to the highest level,” Mr Green said.

"He continues to inspire his students to achieve exemplary standards and goes to great lengths to provide opportunities not easily available to students in rural areas.”

Mr Williams said the award - which he received at the 2019 Queensland Training Awards regional final in Rockhampton last month - was a celebration and acknowledgement of the innovative Vocational Education and Training occurring in the Central Queensland.

"All the finalists were amazing people, achieving fantastic results through VET in Central Queensland,” he said.

"To have the success of our commitment to student training at Marist College recognised was exciting and it will be a great honour to represent all CQ teachers and trainers at the state awards in September,” Mr Williams said.

He will join finalists from throughout Queensland for the announcement of the state winners at the Queensland Training Awards gala dinner in Brisbane on September 14.