Clean water returns to Clermont

MUDDY: Clermont Country Motor Inn housekeeper Jess Walsh shows what the discoloured water in Clermont had done to the motel's laundry. Photo: Zizi Averill

CLEAN water is trickling from the taps in Clermont, as council clears a major source of anger and frustration for ratepayers.

Isaac Regional Council announced on Friday it had flushed the discoloured water from the Clermont network.

"For more than 48 hours clear water has now been consistently produced through our water treatment plant and distributed through our town supply network," council CEO Gary Stevenson said.

The discoloured water was due to elevated levels of manganese and iron flushed into Theresa Creek Dam by January rains, Mr Stevenson said.

Since Wednesday morning the processing facility had been continuously producing clear water, and after flushing the system Mr Stevenson said residents would soon enjoy clear water.

"Council is continuing to monitor water quality by undertaking regular testing and sampling," he said.

CHAOS: Clermont Laundromat worker Debbie Byrne said she and fellow staff spent six hours cleaning sheets stained by Clermont's discoloured water on Monday, February 24.

Clermont Laundromat worker Debbie Byrne ­welcomed the clean water running from the taps.

Like other residents, Ms Byrne said she had been concerned the dirty water issue had impacted Clermont's reputation.

The water had stained a load of whites on Monday, and Ms Byrne said she and fellow staff spent six-hours trying to remove the marks.

"We washed and rewashed and sat there scrubbing the stubborn stains," Ms Byrne said. "It was chaos."

While the discoloured water was unsightly, Mr Stevenson said assured residents that there was no health issues due to the discolouration.

Water samples were independently tested at the National Association of Testing Authorities, Australia accredited laboratory and were within the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, Mr Stevenson said.

My Town and the Daily Mercury went to Clermont.

Citric acid laundry additive has been made available at the council offices, at the corner of Karmoo St and Daintree St, so residents can try to remove the stains.

Some residual discoloured water may still be in the taps, so Mr Stevenson suggested letting the water run for up to five minutes.

If discolouration continues he advised residents to phone the 24-hour council service on 1300 472 227.