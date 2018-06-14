Clearing out homes of all pesky pests

CAN DO: Can Do Pest Control technician Ken Harris and owners David and Valerie Korn.

NEEDING pest control?

Who better to call than Can Do Pest Control.

A true locally owned and operated pest management business who have been based in Emerald for more than 21 years.

David and Valerie Korn understand that feeling safe, comfortable and relaxed in your own home is one of the most important things to you and your family.

They use only the safest and most effective techniques to ensure your home is pest free.

David and Valerie are based in Emerald, allowing them to know the local area and will travel to all surrounding areas.

Being local means they are just a phone call away.

The Can Do Pest Control team offers high quality, environmentally friendly pest management solutions to domestic, commercial and industrial properties at competitive prices with a warranty.

They can also offer an after hour service to treat your business.

Their phoning office hours are from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week. They offer a professional service and hold all the appropriate authorisations and licences.

You will find their service is not only professional, but also highly efficient.

Mrs Korn said their mission was to offer a service that was well organised, hassle free, professional and hygienic.

"We take great pride in our business, so if you're not 100% satisfied, let us know,” she said.

"Let us help you be pest free today.”

Services offered:

Reliable, friendly and punctual service

Highly trained and certified technicians

Pest Control Services since 1996

Solutions for all pest problems

An Integrated Pest Management approach to pest control

Free quotations to Emerald

Only use approved products

Warranties on most of our services

Tools and equipment designed to meet all sizes

Contactable seven days/week