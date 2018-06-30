Cleary expecting plenty from Farah

Delighted to be back at the Wests Tigers, Robbie Farah will get a chance to show his worth against the Titans on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Esposito/AAP

Delighted to be back at the Wests Tigers, Robbie Farah will get a chance to show his worth against the Titans on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Esposito/AAP

THE early signs are good for Robbie Farah's NRL return to Leichhardt, with Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary preparing to bring three fresh players into his spine against the Gold Coast Titans.

Farah's return to the Tigers from South Sydney came almost two years to the day since he last ran out for his junior club, before his unceremonious departure and split with coach Jason Taylor.

But this week he has declared that all behind him as the Tigers embark on attempting an unlikely journey to the finals from four points outside the eight.

Farah is one of three new players changes the Tigers' spine for Sunday's clash, with mid-season recruit Moses Mbye to start at fullback and Josh Reynolds to come back from injury and play just his fifth game of the year.

"I don't expect it to be perfect tomorrow, but the signs have been good at training," Cleary said.

"He'll touch the ball more than anyone else. He's super experienced and very motivated.

"It's been a good week at training, everything looks pretty good. It's nice to have an experienced dummy-half to get our play going.

"And also defensively a key guy in the middle who will be able to communicate and keep our line together."

The addition of Mbye and Farah couldn't have come at a better time for the Tigers.

After bolting into the top four with five wins in the opening six games, they've dropped seven of their past nine, including three of those by just two points.

And it's in those sort of games Cleary expects the pair to make the biggest difference.

"Whilst Moses is young ... Robbie is as experienced as it gets," Cleary said.

"Those guys will be in and around the ball at key moments and make the key decisions in tight moments at the end of the sets.

"When you've got to nail some opportunities, I think those guys are well equipped to do that."

The Tigers have lost forward Ben Matulino to what is understood to be a minor quad injury. He's expected to miss just one week.

STATS THAT MATTER

Gold Coast have won four of their past five games against Wests Tigers.

The Tigers miss the most tackles in the NRL (33.9 per game), with Gold Coast missing the second most (30.1).

The Tigers have won their past three games at Leichhardt.

Source: Fox Sports Stats

- AAP