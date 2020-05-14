Clermont business closes amid coronavirus pandemic

A CLERMONT business has closed its doors for good in the midst of the pandemic.

Owner of Salon in Main, Stacey Blackburn, took the Clermont Community Facebook Group to announce the store closure.

“On behalf of Salon in Main, we have been permanently closed since end of March. Any phone numbers in relation to the salon are now not in use,” the post read.

Ms Blackburn has owned and run the salon for close to seven years and initially decided to sell the business earlier this year due to family commitments.

At the time of selling she told CQ News her time at the salon had been a great adventure, and managed to turn a run-down salon into a successful business with more than 1000 clientele.

“I have learnt so much from everyone who walks through the doors,” she said.

“From recipes to helping raise my family.”

Luxe Lounge Salon and Spa co-owner Courtney Passfield said it was never nice to see a small business close in the community, especially when it was a fellow hair salon.

“We know the time, love, passion and tears that goes into something we work so hard on,” she said.

“Owning a business isn’t an easy task on a good day, let alone in the midst of a global pandemic.”

Ms Passfield said Salon in Main would truly be missed, especially by all the clients.

“As hairdressers we become so close with our clients, we can be with them through births, deaths, and marriages,” she said.

“So much of our passion is about building the connections we have with our clients.”

Many clients took to Facebook to express their loss of the salon and wished Ms Blackburn luck in future endeavours.

“I truly hope Stacey can enjoy time with her family, loved ones and all that life has to offer outside the hectic life of a business owner,” Ms Passfield said.