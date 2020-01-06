Menu
HOWZAT: The Emerald Senior Brothers against the Clermont Bulls. Photo by Terry Hill.
Clermont defeats Emerald in seniors cricket clash

Timothy Cox
6th Jan 2020 11:30 AM
TWO Central Queensland senior cricket teams took each other on at the weekend, with Clermont finishing triumphant against its Emerald counterpart.

Clermont Bulls won the coin toss on Saturday and batted first against Emerald Brothers at the Emerald Showgrounds.

Despite two early wickets, they managed 182 runs. Rhys Williams contributed 46 of those.

Emerald fell short of that total, achieving 132 all out.

Brothers captain Cameron Keene got 39 runs and Clermont bowler Joey Pratt stood out with three wickets in seven overs.

The loss notwithstanding, Brothers vice president Martin Langan praised the match.

“There was a great partnership between Jason Sims and Rhys Williams,” he said.

“And some good late hitting by Tom Robertson.”

Springsure ranks first after round nine of the Barton Shield seniors competition ladder, followed by Emerald and Clermont.

“It’s a pretty open comp this year,” Mr Langan said. “Any team could win it.”

