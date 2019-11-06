Clermont delivers another beefed up expo for the region

BEEFED UP: Isaac Regional Councillors Greg Austen and Lyn Jones present the winners of the Grand Champion Exhibit with their award. Cathie Fernie, Cr Austen, Cr Jones, Andrew Fernie, Hugh Fernie and Jake Passfield.

BEEFED UP: Isaac Regional Councillors Greg Austen and Lyn Jones present the winners of the Grand Champion Exhibit with their award. Cathie Fernie, Cr Austen, Cr Jones, Andrew Fernie, Hugh Fernie and Jake Passfield.

RESILIENCE in the livestock industry continues to shine with more than 1000 head of store and prime cattle judged and auctioned at Clermont’s annual Beef Expo and Trade Display.

Clermont Showgrounds and Saleyards staged the beef event, which delivered a full program for attendees last week.

Mayor Anne Baker said Isaac Regional Council was proud to sponsor the Grand Champion Exhibit of the day.

“Congratulations to the Fernie family from Riverview Cattle, who claimed Council’s Grand Champion Exhibit for their pen of the charolais – cross bullocks and, of course, to all our winners across the region,” she said.

“A huge congratulations goes out to the organisers, graziers and exhibitors for yet another stellar event.

“Despite drought conditions, our beef line-up continues to impress and highlights just how much our Isaac communities feed and energise the world.”

Division 6 Councillor Lyn Jones said world leading personal finance expert Noel Whittaker spoke to guests and delivered an informative and heartfelt talk.

“This year’s theme – Drought proof your dollars – was very close to our heart and we were lucky enough to have Noel speak at length and provide valuable support to our farmers through a mini workshop,” she said.

“With a fundraising breakfast for SMARD, a rare neuromuscular degenerative disease, 14 cattle classes to judge and trade displays throughout the day, Hoch & Wilkinson and Clermont Agencies CRT hosted another jam-packed and entertaining expo.”

Division 1 Councillor Greg Austen said agriculture was one of the key industries for the Isaac region.

“The gross value of Isaac agriculture commodities produced is $549.7 million,” he said.

“The agricultural industry directly employs 5.4 per cent of the Isaac region’s workforce which supports Isaac’s $480 million beef industry.”