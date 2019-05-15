Clermont duo in Origin

PBR Grand Finals in Townsville, Queensland at the Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre. 2018 Australian Champion Aaron Kleier.

ON JUNE 1, two Clermont bull riders will compete for Queensland at the inaugural Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Origin event .

Aaron Kleier and Brady Fielder will compete alongside Queensland's best bull riders against the best from their New South Wales counterparts, at Sydney's ICC Theatre.

Aaron was named Queensland team captain,something that hasn't gone to his head.

"Yeah it's pretty good, I'm happy with it,” Mr Kleier said.

"It's same as always heading in, just feeling a little more excited.”

The Origin squads will be made up of nine riders from Queensland and New South Wales.

On the night there will be four international wildcards that will include two Mexican Champions and two Brazilian Champions.

For currently number four ranked Australian Pro Bull Rider, Brady Fielder, it's another opportunity to work alongside world-class bull riders after competing at the Pro Bull Riders Global Cup in America.

"That's for sure, they're some pretty handy bull riders there so should be good,” Mr Fielder said.

For Fielder, this Origin event is just another reward for working hard at the sport he loves.

"When I was going to school at St Brendan's I really wanted to get into bull riding,” Mr Fielder said.

"Started riding bulls, working my way up into the ranks, and now I just want to do it more and more.”

With Kleier and Fielder having a history of competing at meets in Clermont and across the country, surprisingly no rivalry has developed.

"It's like more the same with any other sport, you can't control what other people do,” Mr Kleier said.

"It's just you and your bull.”