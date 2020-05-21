Clermont farewells much loved community larrikin

Clermont man Chris Hayman, 64, lost his battle to cancer on May 15.

CHRIS Hayman was known as the Clermont community jokester. He was full of life and “always out to make everyone laugh”.

“He never took life seriously and always had a very positive attitude towards everything he did,” his daughter Kasey Williams said.

The father-of-four lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on Friday, May 15, after being diagnosed in October 2019.

Mrs Williams said her dad was absolutely shattered after originally hearing the diagnosis, but was determined to do what he could to fight it.

“He put up a good fight,” she said “but we’re just glad he’s not in pain anymore.”

Mr Hayman was a “real bushy” and has been a macropod harvester since he was a teenager.

On his final trip home from Brisbane, when he first got sick, he was so unwell that his family organised a helicopter ride from Roma to Clermont to take him home.

“He loves to fly,” Mrs Williams said.

“On the ride home Jamie the chopper pilot flew him over the Arcadia Valley which was where he spent years roo shooting, so it was an absolute highlight for him.”

Chris Hayman flew over the Arcadia Valley on his final trip home from Brisbane.

Mr Hayman, who turned 64 in April, loved spending time with his wife Lyn, four children Kasey, Christian, Keri and Craig and his five grandchildren.

He would take his nephews and grandchildren fishing at the creek and loved having them visit.

“He was so funny,” Mrs Williams said, “there was never a dull moment when he was around.”

She said he was one of those dads that would often run into the lounge room, spin around as fast as he could and run out again, “just anything stupid to make you laugh”.

“When other family members were in Emerald, he would see them at the shops and yell out to them at the top of his lungs, from one end of the shops to the other,” Mrs Williams laughed.

Chris Hayman surrounded by his family.

When he wasn’t cutting opals, collecting antiques or working, he would also make his daily trip to his “treasure shop”, best known as the Clermont dump.

“He would go down with rubbish and always come home with different items,” Mrs Williams said.

“We called him Mitre 12, because he always had everything you needed.”

Mr Hayman spent close to 40 years in Clermont and called the small community ‘home’.

“Even if he didn’t know someone, he would’ve known them by the end of the week,” Mrs Williams said.

“He would go out of his way to talk to anyone and help everyone out.

“It’s a pretty amazing little town we live in, and he was very much part of it.

“It’s just crazy how they all come together and do what they need to do when people are in trouble and hurting.”

Lyn and Chris Hayman.

Mrs Williams said the community has rallied around the family, supporting them where they can and sharing their condolences.

She wanted to thank the Clermont community, hospital staff and Queensland Ambulance Service for everything they had done over the past months.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the funeral has been limited to 30 people. Although community members who would like to pay their respects are encouraged to form a guard of honour down Drummond Street at 10am on Friday, May 22, ensuring they stay in vehicles.

“We are absolutely heartbroken it has come down to this, as we would love everybody to attended to say their final goodbyes, however our hands are tied,” Mrs Williams said.