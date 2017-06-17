Clermont local to trek 1000km for cancer

Colleen Nicholas in Camino last year. She is currently training to walk the Bibbulmun Track to raise funds for cancer.

WHEN Colleen Nicholas laces up her boots this weekend, she will be about to embark on her 1000km trek to make a difference for to those affected by cancer.

The Clermont local will be walking the Bibbulmun Track from Perth to Albany, solo and unassisted, to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland's work in research, education, prevention and support.

The experienced walker hiked Camino, The Way of St James in Spain last year and said she wanted to do something similar back home in Australia while fundraising for a worthy cause.

"I've had family affected by cancer and rural areas have unique challenges when receiving treatment for all forms of cancer,” Ms Nicholas said.

"That's where the support of Cancer Council steps in. My family, particularly my dad, used Cancer Council support services, so I wanted to give something back.

"I love trekking, and wanted to combine that with the challenge of fundraising.”

To prepare for the 45-day walk, Ms Nicholas has been getting up at 3.30am to train, and will be entirely self-sufficient for the length of the trek by carrying all her supplies in her backpack.

"My backpack contains all the items I'll need for the trek, including food, water, warm and wet clothing, a small stove and my tent,” she said.

"There are basic shelters along the way where I can refill my water supply and make camp.

"For the first twelve days, I'll have with me dehydrated, vacuum-packed food.

"I'll post extra food packages to Visitor Centres along way and collect them as I go.”

The unusual fundraising method has already drawn attention to her cause, which Ms Nicholas hoped will grow once she begins the walk.

"I love to challenge myself, but this will test me as I'll be alone the whole time,” she said.

"I will have to be really strong - physically, emotionally and mentally - to get to the end.

Ms Nicholas hopes to raise $10,000 in support of Cancer Council Queensland's Do it for Cancer Campaign. To follow her journey via facebook.com search for Colleen's Walk for Cancer.

To register for Do It For Cancer, visit www.doitforcancer.com.au.