Clermont man found with alleged stolen copper wire

A CLERMONT man allegedly stole a quantity of copper wire, which he said was scavenged from the tip.

Dysart Police intercepted a black Holden Astra on Garnham Drive, Dysart for an RBT on March 2.

Police observed property within the vehicle that they believed to be allegedly stolen.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said officers searched the vehicle and located a quantity of copper wire.

When questioned, the driver claimed he scavenged it from a garbage tip, however inquiries revealed that no one had permission to remove property from the tip.

The property was seized and the 41-year-old Clermont man was issued a notice to appear at Clermont Magistrates Court on April 1.

Snr Const. Schmidt said police suspect the property was stolen from another location.

“Businesses that have had copper wire lost or stolen are encouraged to report it or make contact with Dysart Police,” he said.

Investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day and quote reference number QP2000437486.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.