Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
THEFT: A Clermont man allegedly stole a quantity of copper wire.
THEFT: A Clermont man allegedly stole a quantity of copper wire.
News

Clermont man found with alleged stolen copper wire

Kristen Booth
4th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CLERMONT man allegedly stole a quantity of copper wire, which he said was scavenged from the tip.

Dysart Police intercepted a black Holden Astra on Garnham Drive, Dysart for an RBT on March 2.

Police observed property within the vehicle that they believed to be allegedly stolen.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said officers searched the vehicle and located a quantity of copper wire.

When questioned, the driver claimed he scavenged it from a garbage tip, however inquiries revealed that no one had permission to remove property from the tip.

The property was seized and the 41-year-old Clermont man was issued a notice to appear at Clermont Magistrates Court on April 1.

Snr Const. Schmidt said police suspect the property was stolen from another location.

“Businesses that have had copper wire lost or stolen are encouraged to report it or make contact with Dysart Police,” he said.

Investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day and quote reference number QP2000437486.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

clermont magistrates court copper wire crimes dysart police stealing
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young CQ dancer enters world class ballet academy

        premium_icon Young CQ dancer enters world class ballet academy

        News The 14-year-old will work alongside the industry’s best as part of the prestigious dance program.

        Excavator bucket linked to mine death not fully examined

        premium_icon Excavator bucket linked to mine death not fully examined

        News Daniel Springer died at a CQ mine in 2017 from a head injury.

        NAMED: Every candidate running in Central Highlands election

        premium_icon NAMED: Every candidate running in Central Highlands election

        News See the full list of nominees for the Central Highlands Regional Council.

        Adani protesters fined $1500 after causing $12k damage

        premium_icon Adani protesters fined $1500 after causing $12k damage

        Crime ‘Foolish’ protest activity put themselves and others in danger.