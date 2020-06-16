Clermont mum steps into the political race

A CLERMONT mum has thrown her hat in the political ring with hopes to deliver better outcomes for the region.

Carolyn Moriarty, 54, has announced herself as the NQ First candidate for the Burdekin Electorate in the October state election.

Ms Moriarty is a schoolteacher by profession, currently works in human resources for a Clermont business and has lived all over north and central Queensland throughout her life.

Although she has never had any political aspirations, Ms Moriarty said she was looking forward to do all she could to shine a light on the region and “make some real headway and get positive outcomes”.

“I have really strong connections to north and central Queensland, and I’ve seen communities decimated from services being removed and the consequences of these political decisions.”

She has lived and worked across the region, including many years with Bowen Tourism, and is dedicated to representing all the smaller townships including Clermont, Dysart, Middlemount, Moranbah, as well as Ayr, Homehill and Giru.

“It’s not just about where I live now, but it’s about the whole region and pushing to get better outcomes for all the communities,” Ms Moriarty said.

“I am excited to accept the challenges of the role, and the challenges of the campaign ahead of me.”

NQ First Leader Jason Costigan said Ms Moriarty had the potential to be a strong advocate in state parliament if elected in October.

“Carolyn has a burning desire to put north and central Queensland first, which is what most people I talk to are crying out for, especially in the wake of coronavirus as more people come to terms with the harsh reality of its economic impact across all sectors of the economy and communities far and wide, including the diverse Burdekin electorate,” he said.

“She has a good feel for the private and public sector and, with my own electorate next door, I look forward to working alongside her to help our sugar and tourism industries especially.”