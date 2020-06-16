Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NQ First candidate for the Burdekin electorate, Carolyn Moriarty at Hoods Lagoon, Clermont.
NQ First candidate for the Burdekin electorate, Carolyn Moriarty at Hoods Lagoon, Clermont.
News

Clermont mum steps into the political race

Kristen Booth
16th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CLERMONT mum has thrown her hat in the political ring with hopes to deliver better outcomes for the region.

Carolyn Moriarty, 54, has announced herself as the NQ First candidate for the Burdekin Electorate in the October state election.

Ms Moriarty is a schoolteacher by profession, currently works in human resources for a Clermont business and has lived all over north and central Queensland throughout her life.

Although she has never had any political aspirations, Ms Moriarty said she was looking forward to do all she could to shine a light on the region and “make some real headway and get positive outcomes”.

“I have really strong connections to north and central Queensland, and I’ve seen communities decimated from services being removed and the consequences of these political decisions.”

She has lived and worked across the region, including many years with Bowen Tourism, and is dedicated to representing all the smaller townships including Clermont, Dysart, Middlemount, Moranbah, as well as Ayr, Homehill and Giru.

“It’s not just about where I live now, but it’s about the whole region and pushing to get better outcomes for all the communities,” Ms Moriarty said.

“I am excited to accept the challenges of the role, and the challenges of the campaign ahead of me.”

NQ First Leader Jason Costigan said Ms Moriarty had the potential to be a strong advocate in state parliament if elected in October.

“Carolyn has a burning desire to put north and central Queensland first, which is what most people I talk to are crying out for, especially in the wake of coronavirus as more people come to terms with the harsh reality of its economic impact across all sectors of the economy and communities far and wide, including the diverse Burdekin electorate,” he said.

“She has a good feel for the private and public sector and, with my own electorate next door, I look forward to working alongside her to help our sugar and tourism industries especially.”

burdekin electorate carolyn moriarty politics state election 2020
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police claim sly grog haul is ‘one of Woorabinda’s largest’

        premium_icon Police claim sly grog haul is ‘one of Woorabinda’s largest’

        Breaking Man caught allegedly sneaking 43 litres of alcohol into Woorabinda

        Regional developers call for JobMaker tick on inland rail

        premium_icon Regional developers call for JobMaker tick on inland rail

        News The rail would link Central Queensland’s coal, bulk freight and containerised...

        New exhibition explores Clermont’s great medical history

        premium_icon New exhibition explores Clermont’s great medical history

        News Discover some of the biggest stories that made the town all it is today.

        Students’ efforts support locals recovering from the pandemic

        premium_icon Students’ efforts support locals recovering from the...

        News Close to $3000 was raised to assist families across the region.