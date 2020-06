A Clermont playground will be closed for routine maintenance on June 23.

A Clermont playground will be closed for routine maintenance on June 23.

A CLERMONT playground will be closed temporarily next week for general upkeep.

Isaac Regional Council has advised the Centenary Park playground area at Lime Street will be closed from 7am to noon on Tuesday, June 23.

Routine maintenance work will be carried out on and next to playground equipment.

Park users are advised to abide by directional signage in place during the works.

Council apologised for any inconvenience caused.