Clermont races offer up $50,000 worth of prizes

WINNER’S CIRCLE: Sweet Surprise and Emma Bell, Jade Doolan and Alex Hogwarth in the winner's enclosure after taking out race two on the program at last Sunday's Callaghan Park meeting in Rockhampton.

PEPPERINA Park will come alive tomorrow, as Clermont Race Club hosts their big Isaac Regional Council Clermont Lightning Spring Carnival Race Day.

The club has plenty of action and entertainment planned, with more than $2000 worth of prizes on offer from Shop 38 and TJ and J Madden Multiskilled Contracting Fashions on the Field.

A strong showing is expected in the always hotly contested fashion stakes.

There will be plenty for the children, with Allan Scott and his membership at Clermont mine CFMEU lodge sponsoring a dedicated kids’ corner, which will be operating throughout the day.

The club’s reserved tables in the lightning trackside marquee and Harmsy’s Fabrication and Welding cocktail marquee have both sold out, indicating a good crowd will be on hand for Clermont’s last race meeting for the year.

The club will also have three bar areas to cope with the expected large crowd.

Club secretary Wayne Sharik said the $50,000 in prizemoney on offer had ensured top-quality racing.

Clermont Race Club has added an extra $6000 in prizemoney to be spread over the five-race card.

By all reports Clermont Race Club president and track curator Bill Bell has the track picture-perfect for a day of great country racing.

Central Highlands trainers are well represented and well placed to be in the winner’s stall on Saturday.

Glenda Bell, from Emerald, is lining up with runners from her in-form Emerald stable and the Vagg family, from Bluff, are also well represented with three runners.

Local hope Flinders Deagon, from Jenny Bell’s Clermont stable, lines up in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1400m and is tipped to feature strongly in the finish with Emma Bell in the saddle.

The feature event on the program, the $9500 Isaac Regional Lightning Open Handicap over 1000m, has assembled a small but even field, with Glenda Bell having a strong grip with veteran galloper Clappers, who is a Pepperina track winner and has been in great form this preparation.

Bevan Johnson can never be discounted at Pepperina Park. He lines up with three runners in the Lightning Handicap, including last-start winner Margot, who was impressive winning last start at Moranbah.

Clappers holds a slight class edge and looks the one to beat the duo who fit the criteria strongly to run the quinella in the feature Pepperina Park sprint.

Bell family in the winner’s circle

LAST weekend’s Pioneer Park Christmas meeting saw Glenda Bell in the winner’s circle with Mono Lad ($7) taking out race two on the program with Luke Dillon in the saddle.

Mono Lad has made a name for itself as a Pioneer Park track specialist and made it four wins from seven starts at the park at juicy each-way odds.

The last race on the program was taken out by Clermont trainer Jenny Bell with Drumshow ($2.50) and ridden by Jenny’s daughter, Emma.

Drum Show toughed it out running down Hulk Henry in the shadows of the post in a fine training and riding performance from the Clermont division of the Bell dynasty, who have now combined for seven career wins together in Emma’s short time in the saddle.

Sonya Wiseman rode a winning double, which included the impressive Miss Clair ($3.50) for Graham Green, who was extremely impressive taking out the Maiden Handicap over 1300m, and also Mick Attard’s new stable addition Regal Reece ($13).

Regal Reece was well specked at odds to take out the Class 1 Handicap over 1200m, surviving a protest from Raymond Williams’ unlucky placegetter Zorro Femino ($8), who has a foot on the till for owner Roy Woods, with a win not looking far away.

Both Emma and Glenda backed up Saturday’s efforts at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton on Sunday.

Emma rode Sweet Surprise to victory for John Manzelmann at the juicy odds of $18 and Glenda took out race six on the program with The Baker, who was crunched from $5 to $1.90, landing a betting plunge.

Both Bell women will go into tomorrow’s Pepperina Park meeting with plenty of wind in their sails.

New Year’s Eve

SAVE the date for the big New Year’s Eve twilight race meeting on December 31, the last meeting for the year in the Central Highlands at Pioneer Park.

Leon Roberts and the team have promised a New Year’s Eve spectacular of racing and partying to bring in the new year in the Highlands.