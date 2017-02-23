36°
News

Clermont raising money to bring Rhys home

Rebekah_Yelland
| 23rd Feb 2017 2:44 PM
Clermont's Rhys Wood and his parents in a hospital in Vancouver.
Clermont's Rhys Wood and his parents in a hospital in Vancouver. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LAST Friday started out like any other for snowboarder Rhys Wood, who was on a two-year working holiday in Canada.

But following a freak snowboarding accident, the 24-year-old Clermont man has been told he will never walk again.

Mr Wood's sister Tegan Skopp said she was devastated to hear her "little brother” had been critically injured.

Mr Wood is being treated in a Vancouver hospital for his injuries.

"He fractured his C5 and C6 vertebrae and severed his spinal cord,” Mrs Skopp said.

"He has cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

"They have also found a clot somewhere in his neck but they aren't taking the neck brace off just yet, so they have given him some medication to try to help get rid of it.”

Mr Wood underwent eight hours of surgery to stabilise his back and has since contracted pneumonia.

Mrs Skopp said while she remains home in Australia, their parents John and Sandra Wood flew to Canada to be by Mr Wood's side after hearing of the accident early Saturday.

"Our parents have gone over, though I am staying here for now,” she said.

"I'm trying to hold the fort together for everyone and keep the family updated.

"Mum has been keeping me updated. They are 100% happier now that they are over there and you can see it in Rhys's face that he's happy mum and dad are there.

"His friends that were there before mum and dad were reading out messages to him and trying to keep him positive.”

In the latest update of MrWood's condition, he still has a breathing tube in and has had three hours of sitting-up time.

Mrs Skopp said medical staff were trying to wean him off pain medications and he would be given an elevated chair to prop himself up when needed.

Chest and lung physiotherapy will start once the breathing tube is out.

Mrs Skopp said her brother had complete function of his upper body and was communicating via pen and paper.

She praised the guys on the patrols as the real heroes, and explained when the accident happened they picked him up and had him to the hospital within half an hour.

"The support from his friends in Canada and the social workers has been excellent and we take our hats off to them,” she said.

"It's going to be a long road to both him recovering and even getting him home, which is also going to be an expensive one.

"At this stage he will be on his back for four weeks before they can look at moving him.

"He will be more then likely spending a lot of time in Brisbane before being allowed to come back to his home town of Clermont.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help. The money raised will be used to help Mr Wood return to Australia and for future treatments in Brisbane, as well as alterations to the family home to accommodate wheelchair access. Mrs Skopp said she was overwhelmed by the level of support the page had received in just a few days, with more than $20,000 already donated.

The Clermont community and friends have rallied behind the family, with plans to hold a fundraiser next month.

"My phone has been ringing constantly and some of the people are complete strangers,” Mrs Skopp said.

"I don't know what to say to them but thank you, and we mean that from the bottom of our hearts.”

For more information on Mr Wood's condition, or to donate, visit www.gofund me.com/bringing-rhys-home.

"At the end of the day, we just want to bring our brother and son home where he belongs,” Mrs Skopp said.

Central Queensland News

Topics:  clermont gofundme rhys wood

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Textiles master weaves her magic

Textiles master weaves her magic

Exhibition at Moranbah Coalface Art Gallery.

Fr Dan was a priest of the people

CELEBRATION: Fr Dan Moore at his 50 years of priesthood jubilee.

A vibrant life remembered.

Mayor responds to union criticism over DV leave

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes.

According to the Services Union, council is all talk, little action.

Coal mine takes the next step

FULL VIEW: The Olive Downs project.

A mine that will create more than 1000 jobs for CQ is a step closer.

Local Partners

Textiles master weaves her magic

Exhibition at Moranbah Coalface Art Gallery.

Sport workshops

Chris Weier will be speaking at the Central Highlands Sports Forum in Emerald.

Workshops for sports lovers, volunteers, coaches and administrators.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

GET a sneak peek at Green Day's American Idiot The Musical as we go behind the scenes to meet the stars at a QPAC rehearsal.

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $249,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

Great Renovator on a Large Block

72 Knight Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 1 $229,000 Neg

Just listed is this great renovator or perfect for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance to Park Avenue shops, Primary schools and Park Avenue...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Beautiful Contemporary Home On Acreage

22 To 24 Jolinda Way, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $599,000

This amazing property has a show case finish, the result is a stunning expression of family living with high ceilings, indulgent spaces enhanced by openness and...

$299,000. BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME.

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

THESE ARE THE VIEWS FROM YOUR NEW HOME!!

28 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $599,000...

Commanding an incredible elevated position with breathtaking views, this outstanding home on 955m squared delivers a luxurious, superbly zoned executive family...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Amazing Cool Tropical Paradise With Fabulous Spa/Lowset Brick/Stunning City Views - Only $375,000

17 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $375,000

This is definitely THE address your family will absolutley love. Breathtaking city views by day and a wonderful twinkling sea of lights by night. What an amazing...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ipswich facing housing shortage: Property expert

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!