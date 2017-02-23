Clermont raising money to bring Rhys home

Clermont's Rhys Wood and his parents in a hospital in Vancouver.

LAST Friday started out like any other for snowboarder Rhys Wood, who was on a two-year working holiday in Canada.

But following a freak snowboarding accident, the 24-year-old Clermont man has been told he will never walk again.

Mr Wood's sister Tegan Skopp said she was devastated to hear her "little brother” had been critically injured.

Mr Wood is being treated in a Vancouver hospital for his injuries.

"He fractured his C5 and C6 vertebrae and severed his spinal cord,” Mrs Skopp said.

"He has cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

"They have also found a clot somewhere in his neck but they aren't taking the neck brace off just yet, so they have given him some medication to try to help get rid of it.”

Mr Wood underwent eight hours of surgery to stabilise his back and has since contracted pneumonia.

Mrs Skopp said while she remains home in Australia, their parents John and Sandra Wood flew to Canada to be by Mr Wood's side after hearing of the accident early Saturday.

"Our parents have gone over, though I am staying here for now,” she said.

"I'm trying to hold the fort together for everyone and keep the family updated.

"Mum has been keeping me updated. They are 100% happier now that they are over there and you can see it in Rhys's face that he's happy mum and dad are there.

"His friends that were there before mum and dad were reading out messages to him and trying to keep him positive.”

In the latest update of MrWood's condition, he still has a breathing tube in and has had three hours of sitting-up time.

Mrs Skopp said medical staff were trying to wean him off pain medications and he would be given an elevated chair to prop himself up when needed.

Chest and lung physiotherapy will start once the breathing tube is out.

Mrs Skopp said her brother had complete function of his upper body and was communicating via pen and paper.

She praised the guys on the patrols as the real heroes, and explained when the accident happened they picked him up and had him to the hospital within half an hour.

"The support from his friends in Canada and the social workers has been excellent and we take our hats off to them,” she said.

"It's going to be a long road to both him recovering and even getting him home, which is also going to be an expensive one.

"At this stage he will be on his back for four weeks before they can look at moving him.

"He will be more then likely spending a lot of time in Brisbane before being allowed to come back to his home town of Clermont.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help. The money raised will be used to help Mr Wood return to Australia and for future treatments in Brisbane, as well as alterations to the family home to accommodate wheelchair access. Mrs Skopp said she was overwhelmed by the level of support the page had received in just a few days, with more than $20,000 already donated.

The Clermont community and friends have rallied behind the family, with plans to hold a fundraiser next month.

"My phone has been ringing constantly and some of the people are complete strangers,” Mrs Skopp said.

"I don't know what to say to them but thank you, and we mean that from the bottom of our hearts.”

For more information on Mr Wood's condition, or to donate, visit www.gofund me.com/bringing-rhys-home.

"At the end of the day, we just want to bring our brother and son home where he belongs,” Mrs Skopp said.