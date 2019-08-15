Clermont secures prized shield

ON TOP: The Clermont 8s celebrate after winning the Hall Family Perpetual Shield at the weekend.

Netball: It was a day of celebrations when a Central Highlands' team took out a prestigious netball competition recently.

The Clermont 8s won the Hall Family Perpetual Shield at the Hall Family Junior Netball Carnival in Emerald last weekend.

Players from 55 teams travelled from as far as Longreach, Barcaldine, Roma, Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton to compete in the carnival.

Emerald Netball Association coaching convener Debbie Hall said it was wonderful to see so many netballers playing the sport they love and thanked everyone who supported the carnival.

The Clermont 8s won the perpetual shield after winning the 8/u division, ahead of runners-up Falcons (Longreach).

Best and Fairest for the division was Xavier Jackson (Middlemount Cubs).

The Emerald Care Bears were the winners of the 9/u division, with the Clermont 9s finishing as runners-up.

Best and Fairest was Taylor Jackson (Middlemount Lightning).

The Maranoa 10s defeated The A Team (Emerald) in the 10/u final. Best and Fairest honours were shared, by Makayla Fox (The A Team), Ava Arnaboldi (Barcy Diamonds), Sam Kenny (Middlemount Tornadoes), Arleeah Dobbin (Maranoa) and Georgia Serotzki (Fraggle Rockers, Emerald) all putting in strong performances.

The Emerald Scrunchies finished ahead of the Emerald Gremlins in the 11/u division. Ashleigh Scott (Clermont 11s Gold), Nate Patch (Middlemount Warriors) and Matilda Downie (Gremlins, Emerald) were named Best and Fairest. It was a closely contested match when the Emerald Ataris edged out Cap Coast Fire in the 12/u final. Best and Fairest was Aleisha McMahon (Cap Coast Stars).

It was an all-Emerald affair in the 14/u final, when Teen Wolves (Emerald) defeated BeDazzlers (Emerald).

BeDazzlers player Tyler Hodson was named Best and Fairest.

RGS Red were the 17/u division winners by a goal countback. Runners-up were Top Guns (Emerald).

Best and Fairest was Zoe-Jayne Cilliers (RGS Red).