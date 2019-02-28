Clermont seniors shocked after receiving hefty lease fee

FED UP: Clermont Seniors Association secretary Peter Bird and his wife, president and treasurer Margaret Bird.

MEMBERS of the Clermont Senior Citizens Association have been left feeling "undervalued” and "very disappointed” after their request to council for a waiver on lease fees for their land was refused.

Association secretary Peter Bird said Isaac Regional Council sent the not-for-profit group a $600 annual trustee lease fee at the end of last year which he requested be waived - he said the association had never paid rates or lease fees in its more than 40 years of existence.

Isaac Regional Council CEO Gary Stevenson said this week council provided a range of concessions to not-for-profit groups, including a rates concession of up to 100 per cent and an exemption on water consumption charges of up to 80 per cent.

He said there was an Exceptional Circumstances Policy whereby council might consider waiving of lease fees for existing leaseholders.

However, Mr Bird said the group had never received charges from council in the past and he didn't know why this lease fee was issued in the first place.

"Council has always been trustees of the land but now they wish to have some sort of lease agreement.

"We've had the luxury from previous councils to have the use of the land and we've had our hall on it.

"This council has never informed us of an expired lease - we have no record of any documentation relating to an expired lease.”

Mr Bird, whose wife Margaret is the association's president and treasurer, said the 100 per cent rates concession cited by council had always been in place.

"A $600 fee does affect us - all our income comes from raffle tickets and markets,” he said.

"This would represent a full month's revenue raising.

"We work our butts off to make sure we keep our heads above water.

"We pay for our own electricity, public liability insurance, building insurance, maintenance costs, plumbing, and lights.

"We've never been asked to have a lease agreement - not that we're aware of - and we've never had to pay one.

"We sent them a letter asking them to waive it, or at least keep it to a minimum, and they just wrote back and said no.

"I wrote back and told them how disappointed we were.”

A letter from council to the association stated: "In view of the generous Rates Concession Policy for Not for Profit Community Organisations the Committee does not support any applicants for waiver of leasing tenure fees.”

Mr Bird said, "It's a fee for no service - they do absolutely nothing, which I explained to them in my letter.

"It's a great disappointment. It stinks.”

Mr Bird said the committee was planning to apply to the Queensland government for a state-based lease over the parcel of land at 79 Capricorn St, Clermont.

"We're senior citizens and a high percentage of our members are ratepayers in their own rights.

"Senior citizens are important members of any community - we're grandparents, and great-grandparents and it undervalues what we do in the community.”

Mr Bird said when the association bought the hall in 1979, he was a general foreman with council.

"I measured the building that was purchased at the school ground - that was 40 years ago and I was only 30 then.

"And there's no records of any fees ever being paid or ever been required to be paid.”

He said the association had applied for a grant last year and had been able to upgrade the hall's entry to disabled access.

Council's Mr Stevenson said this week a Tenures Policy was adopted in 2011 to establish fairness and equity for local not-for-profit organisations using land or facilities owned or held in trust by council.

He said not-for-profit organisations with a current lease agreement could apply to have their annual fees waived under the Exceptional Circumstances Policy.

"The group in question has not maintained a formal lease since 2013, despite council's efforts to formalise an agreement which may make them eligible for such a concession.”

Mr Stevenson said council had reviewed all community leasing arrangements to ensure consistency.

"It resolved that ongoing lease fees would no longer be waived due to the Rates Concession Policy and other concessions for not-for-profit organisations.

"However, organisations with an active lease are able to apply for an exemption.”