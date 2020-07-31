Clermont strikes gold, winning water budget funding

Clermont was a big winner in this year’s council budget, with huge funding allocations for water projects, the environment, cyclists and parks.

CLERMONT was a big winner in this year's council budget, with huge funding allocations for water projects, the environment, cyclists and parks.

Here's how the Isaac Regional Council budget will impact Clermont.

WINNERS

Water

CLERMONT'S water woes will suck up the majority of council's water budget.

Mayor Anne Baker said $4.9 million, more than 80 per cent of the council's water budget, would go to projects benefiting Clermont taps.

Cr Baker said keeping residents' taps flowing with top-quality water remained a high priority, with the projects totalling $5.9 million.

Resident Jess Walsh holding a glass of the discoloured water Clermont residents have had to endure for weeks. Photo: Zizi Averill Zizi Averill

"This spending is part of Clermont's Water Quality Response Plan, an ongoing program to improve the quality of the town's drinking water," she said.

Water mains replacement in Clermont will cost $1.39 million, and another $1 million will go to de-silting the raw water offtake area and structure at Theresa Creek Dam, she said.

Clermont's five-megalitre treated water reservoir would cost $2.4 million.

Water will also be a little cheaper for residents, with infrastructure charges set to drop.

The infrastructure rate decreased by $10, to $230 per chargeable units.

It was still the highest water infrastructure rate in the region, tied with St Lawrence and Carmila.

Water usage rates across Isaac would remain largely the same, with only high-volume water use copping an increase.

Residents will be charged 30 cents more compared to last year, with high-volume charges jumping from $1.80 to $2.10 for usage over 75 Kls.

Water mains replacement in Clermont would cost $1.39 million, and another $1 million would go to de-silting the raw water offtake area and structure at Theresa Creek Dam. Photo: Mackay Tourism.

Environmental clean-up

CLERMONT'S landfill will be tidied up, with $650,000 to be spent on stormwater management at the tip.

Mayor Anne Baker said the changes would to improve compliance with the Environmental Protection Act and ensure waste is managed sustainably and responsibly.

A further $660,000 would be spent to continue upgrades to Clermont's sewer network, by relining mains and upgrading manholes.

A further $650,000 has been set aside for stormwater management at the Clermont waste facility and $300,000 to rehabilitate areas at the sewerage treatment plant.

Parks and sports

POOLS, courts and cycleways are set for a facelift in the small cattle and mining town.

Clermont cyclists were the biggest winners in council's $586,000 network upgrades.

The town would receive $244,000 of the bike path funding.

Netballers will soon be able to get ready for their games in the comfort of a $315,000 multi-facility amenities block, which would include ambulant and disability access, change rooms and unisex toilets.

Mayor Anne Baker said Clermont's Aquatic Centre would receive a makeover with $25,000 to equip the pool with disability access, $95,000 to refurbish the amenities block, and $125,000 to remediate the dive blocks.

LOSERS

There were no significant roads projects for Clermont laid out in this year’s budget, despite $28.3 million being allocated to roadworks projects Picture: Tara Miko

Drivers

THERE were no significant roads projects for Clermont laid out in this year's budget, despite $28.3 million being allocated to roadworks projects.

Drivers will benefit from more general road improvement projects, particularly in rural areas.

Roads damaged in ex-cyclone Trevor would benefit from $12.1 million in restoration works.

Rural roads will have the most work done, with $4.1 million allocated to road re-sheeting, $1.9 million for road rehabilitation programs, and $490,000 for drainage renewal.

A further $1.6 million will be spent on region-wide bitumen surfacing renewal and $900,000 for a natural disaster resilience floodway construction program.