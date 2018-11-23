Clermont year winds down

READY FOR RACING: Friends Trudi Liekefett, Rhonda Bryan, Jo Caranagh, Aimee Moore, Shanon Breckon, Bernie Sellwood and Nadira Anis enjoy fun, fashion and fine racing at Pepperina Park.

CLERMONT Race Club is set to host its annual spring race meet at Pepperina Park tomorrow, November 24.

The Lund Grain Clermont Classic will be the club's final meet for the year, offering up a five race program, local bookies, fashions on the field and kids' entertainment.

Mayor Anne Baker said Isaac Regional Council was proud to be a gold sponsor of the event as part of a three year funding agreement through Isaac Community Grants program.

"Council is proud to support the Clermont Race Club to host the Clermont Classic, in particular the Isaac Regional Council QTIS Benchmark 50 Handicap 1400m race,” Cr Baker said.

"The Clermont Race Club committee, volunteers and associated sponsors should be congratulated for their ongoing commitment and efforts to bring local racing to our community each year.

"As always, the race meets are a great opportunity to enjoy top class country racing, fashion and entertainment, and delicious locally-prepared food while spending time with the family, friends and neighbours.”

Gates at Pepperina Park open at 11am and tickets are $10 for general admission.

For more information on the Lund Grain Clermont Classic visit the Clermont Race Club on Facebook.

The Isaac Community Grants program funds local projects, events and activities that benefit our people and communities.

To find out more on Isaac Community Grants visit isaac.qld.gov.au/isaac-community-grants