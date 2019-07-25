Clermont's time for racing

THE Pepperina Park race track in Clermont will come alive this Saturday when Bill Bell and his team at the Clermont Race Club host the club's showpiece meeting, the annual Tony (Pud) Kenny Clermont Cup.

The club has plenty of action and entertainment planned.

On entry into the racecourse through the new 'William Southgate' entrance, patrons should purchase a ticket in the big bet promo for $2 to win a $300 big bet in the main event on the program, the Clermont Cup.

All proceeds from the promotion will go directly to Clermont Race Club.

The William Southgate entrance was supported strongly by descendants of William and Johanna Southgate.

William Southgate was an active member of the Clermont Race Club from about 1885. He built the original grandstand in 1889 and the existing grandstand in 1929.

William accepted a life membership on March 2, 1940.

The club has honoured his contribution by naming the entrance to the racetrack.

The racing surface will be presented picture perfect, as it always is, by track curator Bill Bell and the five race program will carry $47,000 in prizemoney which has ensured top quality fields.

Gates open 11am.

The Central Highlands trainers are well represented at tomorrow's Clermont meeting with local trainer Jenny Bell lining up with four runners who have winning claims in each of the respective events, including track specialist Enemy of Man.

Jenny Bell will team up with her in-form daughter Emma Bell in the saddle.

The red and white colours of the Vagg family from Bluff will line up with three runners tomorrow, with the pick of the trio being Paper Talk in the maiden handicap, who was an unlucky second place at Emerald last start.

Three Pioneer Park trainers are represented.

Ross Meek lines up with one runner, the consistent Mr Resetti in the benchmark 50 handicap over 1400 metres.

Glenda Bell lines up with two runners, including consistent last start winner Clappers in the benchmark 60 handicap over 1000 metres and The Baker in the Clermont Cup.

Raymond Williams lines up with two last start winners Hayyler's Tary and Shigeru Mahogany, who both have strong chances of going back to back.

The main event, the Tony Kenny Memorial Clermont Cup, over 1400 metres has drawn a small but even field with runners from both the Johnson and Manzelmann stable.

Bevan Johnson has again taken out the country trainers' premiership with 57.5 wins and hopes to add to the the tally at tomorrow's meeting.

Johnson lines up with lightweight hope Alert By Sea, who has each way claims and gets in nicely at the weights.

Manzelmann's best hope looks to be with Sensation Ally, who was a narrow second placing in the Townsville bracelet and also is nicely in at the weights

Local Highlands trainer Raymond Williams teams up with local punters pin up gal Emma Bell with Shigeru Mahogany and looks the best local hope in the cup.

The Williams trained runner is a winner on the dirt and its on pace racing pattern will suit.

The other main danger in the open race could be The Baker from Glenda Bell's stable.

It ran home strongly behind Shigeru Mahagony at Emerald last start and could be charging home late when the whips are cracking in the feature event.

Emma Bell heads into tomorrow's meeting with plenty of wind in her sails after again making herself a regular feature in the winner's circle on the central west racing circuit.

She made the 710 kilometre round trip to Blackall, combining with country Queensland hall of fame trainer Charlie Prow, to take out the feature race on the program at Blackall.

In the Noel Allom Memorial Open Handicap over 1200 metres, she combined with I'm a Lad to take out the feature sprint comfortably.

Earlier in the day, in a perfectly timed ride scored on Boingo for the Rodney Little stable from Ilfracombe, Bell claimed victory in the Daybreak Fodder Class 3 Plate 1200 metres making it a winning double at Blackall.

Racing action heads to Rosewood Park, Middlemount next weekend for the mining town's annual cup day meeting and dachshund derby.