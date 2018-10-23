Click and collect now available

SHOPPING: Click and and collect is now available at Coles, Moranbah.

COLES has expanded its online service with the launch of Click&Collect at Moranbah.

Residents in Moranbah and neighbouring suburbs can now shop for their groceries online and collect them from the designated Click&Collect car park at Coles.

Coles Moranbah Store Manager Patrick Morton said convenience and an easy online experience are priorities for our customers when it comes to shopping online.

"We know demand for online shopping in Moranbah is high, particularly for families and those who lead busy lifestyles,” he said.

"We're expanding our online offer to meet this demand, and provide a convenient and easy shopping experience for our customers.”

When ordering groceries online for Click&Collect, shoppers can select from six collection times between 8am-8pm on weekdays, five collection times between 8am-6pm on Saturdays, and four collection times between 10am-6pm on Sundays, with personal shoppers hand packing their order from the stores, ready for collection.

Same day collection is also available when customers place their order before 12pm.

By 2019, Coles is aiming to offer all customers an option of collecting their online shopping at any one of its 800 supermarkets and 700 Coles Express sites across Australia.